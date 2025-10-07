KN Balagopal Hits Out At Opposition Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Uproar In Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 7 (ANI): Kerala Minister KN Balagopal on Tuesday questioned the opposition's approach over continued disruptions in the state assembly over the Sabarimala alleged gold theft case.

Balagopal said that the government's "honest actions" cannot be hidden behind banners. He also alleged a collusion between Congress and the BJP over the issue, stating that the opposition's approach is a challenge to the court.

"What the opposition is doing is not the right approach. They are covering the Speaker's face with a banner. The government's honest actions cannot be hidden with banners. The Congress and BJP are colluding. Currently, the opposition is taking a stance that challenges the court. Previously, it was a KSU leader in Thiruvananthapuram who took Eetumanurappan away. The opposition's approach is one that challenges the court," Balagopal said.

The Kerala Minister also assured of a proper court investigation, noting the importance of the matter to be discussed in the assembly.

"The High Court investigation will proceed properly. If you have the courage, the matter should be discussed in this House. Trying to shout down proceedings in the House is not the way of democracy," he said.

This comes after Kerala Legislative Assembly once again witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday as the opposition created a ruckus during the Question Hour over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the High Court's recent observation in the case was "shocking," noting that the court had found the Dwarapalaka idol was sold at an inflated price and that lakhs of devotees were deceived.

"The Devaswom Board has cheated lakhs of devotees. The Devaswom Minister should resign, and the Board should be dismissed. The government must announce its stand on the issue today," Satheesan demanded.

As the Speaker AN Shamseer moved on to the Question Hour, opposition MLAs staged a protest in front of his dais, raising banners that obstructed the Speaker's view.

Law Minister P Rajeev responded that both the Devaswom Board and the Minister had welcomed any investigation. "The opposition's drama rejecting the High Court's decision is narrow-minded," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Kerala High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged theft of gold from Sabarimala temple, while also directing that the investigation be confidential and no information be leaked.

On October 5, the TDB vigilance recorded the statement of Unnikrishnan Potty, a former helper and the sponsor of gold-plating works at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

Unnikrishnan Potty was questioned for nearly three hours at the TDB Vigilance headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. After the session, he left the premises without responding clearly to the media's questions.

When pressed, Potty remarked, "Don't I have freedom as an individual? Everything will be proven before the High Court. Don't I have the right to move freely? The truth will prevail."

The inquiry stems from allegations that several gold-plated panels removed from the temple in 2019 and 2025 for restoration at workshops in Hyderabad and Chennai were mishandled, with discrepancies reported in their weight and gold content.

The controversy reignited after the Kerala High Court ordered the immediate return of the gold-plated panels taken for repairs and criticised the TDB for violating procedural norms by not informing the court-appointed Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced state-wide agitations from today and have been demanding a High Court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities. (ANI)

