Indian Student Dies In Germany After Jumping From Building To Escape Fire On New Year

The family of Hruthik Reddy had been counting down the days to his return home for Sankranti. Instead of welcoming him at the doorstep, they are now preparing to receive his mortal remains, following his untimely death in a fire accident in Germany on New Year’s Day.

Fire Breaks Out At Berlin Residence

Hruthik Reddy, a 25-year-old student from Telangana, lost his life late Wednesday night after a massive fire broke out at his residence in Berlin. According to initial reports, the blaze spread rapidly through the apartment, filling the space with thick smoke and leaving occupants with little time to react, as per NDTV.

In a desperate attempt to escape the flames and suffocation, Hruthik is believed to have jumped from the upper floor of the building. The fall resulted in critical head injuries. Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day, turning a moment meant for celebration into one of profound loss.

Village In Mourning Ahead Of Sankranti

Back home in Malkapur village of Jangaon district, grief has replaced anticipation. Family members, relatives, and neighbours had been eagerly awaiting Hruthik’s arrival for the harvest festival. His planned mid-January return was meant to make up for missing Dasara celebrations earlier in the year.

Now, the festive atmosphere has given way to shock and sorrow.

A Journey Marked by Promise and Loss

Hruthik moved to Magdeburg, Germany, in June 2023 to pursue a Master’s degree at the University of Europe. He had completed his engineering studies at Vaagdevi College of Engineering in 2022 and was determined to further his education overseas, as per News 18. His decision to postpone a visit home during Dasara was driven by academic commitments, with plans firmly set to reunite with his family during Sankranti.

German authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Hruthik’s family and friends have approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Germany to facilitate the repatriation of his body to India. Arrangements are being made for his final rites to be conducted in his native village.