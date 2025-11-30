Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Centre Of Undermining Democracy After All-Party Meet

Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Centre Of Undermining Democracy After All-Party Meet

Gaurav Gogoi alleges the Centre is trying to derail Parliament and suppress key discussions on national security, pollution, farmers and foreign policy.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 30: Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the ruling party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to finish off democracy, derail Parliament and bury parliamentary traditions.

He said at the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament's Winter session, the Congress demanded a discussion on national security, air pollution, ensuring purity of voter list, farmers' issues and foreign policy.

"It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India's democracy and parliamentary traditions," he told reporters after the all-party meeting.

Gogoi said his party demanded that there be a discussion on security in the country, including national security in the wake of the Delhi blast.

It seems the government does not want short duration discussion on national security, he claimed.

“The second is the security of democracy. The EC before, during and after elections is acting in a biased manner. There should be a discussion on the purity of the voter list,” he said.

Gogoi said the Congress also demanded a discussion on the issue of air pollution.

“Fourth is economic security. Farmers are not getting the right prices….also security against natural disasters,” he said.

“We also raised the issue of foreign policy. India is formulating its foreign policy on the basis of other countries. Someone does not like us buying oil from Russia. Another country is investing in its defence and we are not ready,” he said.

Gogoi said the opposition is united, and does not want the temple of democracy to be used only to sing “paeans of just one person”.

It seems the government wants to derail Parliament and bury parliamentary traditions, he alleged.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Government Parliament Winter Session Congress News GAurav Gogoi
Read more
