The Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced gallantry awards for 36 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who played pivotal roles in Operation Sindoor — a high-intensity retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Nine IAF officers, including fighter pilots who targeted terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur as well as Pakistani military assets, have been conferred with the Vir Chakra — the nation’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal. One officer has received the Shaurya Chakra, while 26 others have been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal.

Vir Chakra for Frontline Air Warriors, First-Ever Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals Given

Among the Vir Chakra recipients are Group Captains R S Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, and Kunal Kalra; Wing Commander Joy Chandra; Squadron Leaders Sarthak Kumar, Siddhant Singh, and Rizwan Malik; and Flight Lieutenant A S Thakur.

The Shaurya Chakra, awarded for courageous acts or self-sacrifice outside direct enemy engagement, is ranked after the Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

According to India Today, this year’s announcements also include the first-ever award of the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal to Air Force officers, a recognition of exceptional service alongside other top military honours across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, along with flying pilots Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, and Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti have been awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.

Operation Sindoor

Launched on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces striking nine terrorist installations deep inside Pakistani territory, inflicting over 100 casualties. The action marked a significant demonstration of India’s military resolve and strategic capability.

The operation escalated after Pakistan launched drone strikes in response. Indian air defence systems neutralised these threats, paving the way for further IAF strikes on 11 major military and radar facilities in Pakistan on 10 May.

Air Force Chief Air Marshal A P Singh disclosed that Indian forces downed six Pakistani jets and damaged several F-16 aircraft during the operation — underscoring both tactical precision and readiness in a tense conflict scenario.