Four juveniles held for man's murder in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI): Four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Sunday.

The accused were apprehended by the police in connection with the murder of Joginder alias Kala, whose killing had triggered allegations of gang rivalry.

Police said the investigation was at a crucial stage and efforts were underway to establish the complete sequence of events, identify the involvement of other persons.

Joginder was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Pooth Khurd village on Saturday morning.

According to police, he had stepped out of his vehicle to fetch water when the attackers opened fire on him and fled. He was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim's family had alleged the involvement of Canada-based gangster Himanshu Bhau's close aide Vicky Handal, who hails from the same village.

Hours after the killing, a social media post surfaced in which persons identifying themselves as Vicky Poothiya and Daku Kulasia claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging that Joginder was involved in the killing of their associate Keshav Dabas.

Police are verifying the authenticity of the post as part of the investigation. PTI BM NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)