Five injured in home explosion in Rewari

Rewari, Jul 5 (PTI): An explosion at a house in Rewari on Sunday evening left four members of a family and their neighbour injured, police said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the glass panes of the house's doors and windows, and damaged its main iron gate, they added.

Officials said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the accident occurred at the home of Satbir Chauhan, a retired Army man, in Hans Nagar.

His daughter Tanu (23) was ironing clothes in the evening when a loud explosion was heard, it said.

Satbir Chauhan, his wife Madhu, daughter Tanu, a relative's 3-year-old daughter Khushi, and neighbour Jai Bhagwan, a CRPF personnel, were present at the home.

According to the police, Tanu suffered serious burn injuries, while Satbir Chauhan, Jai Bhagwan, and two-year-old Khushi were also injured.

All of them were first taken to the Civil Hospital for first aid, following which they were referred to different hospitals depending on the severity of their injuries.

Tanu was sent to PGI Rohtak, Satbir Chauhan to Gurugram, and Jai Bhagwan to the Army Hospital in Delhi, while Madhu and Khushi were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Upon receiving information, police said they arrived at the scene, secured the area, and called in a team from the Forensic Science Lab (FSL).

Police said that evidence was collected from the scene, and added that all possible angles were investigated.

They further said that the exact cause of the blast will be revealed only after the forensic report is received. PTI COR KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)