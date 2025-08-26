Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ex-VP Dhankhar May Move Into Makeshift Home Or Wait For Govt Residence Allocation

Government said 34, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg has been earmarked as Jagdeep Dhankhar's permanent residence post-resignation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
More than a month after his surprise resignation as Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has kept a low profile, staying away from official functions and even avoiding the office complex attached to his 15-acre residence. Since July 21, he has not used the Vice Presidential carcade and has largely withdrawn from public view, according to reports.

Dhankhar, 74, cited health concerns as the reason for stepping down on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, the abrupt timing has fueled speculation, with Opposition parties hinting at tensions between him and the BJP leadership. His silence and absence from the public sphere, combined with unanswered calls and messages, have only deepened the intrigue.

Dhankhar's Permanent Residence Earmarked 

Government said 34, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg has been earmarked as his permanent residence post-resignation. The bungalow is currently occupied by a Union minister, and the eviction process has not yet begun, reported News 18. Officials attribute the delay to administrative procedures rather than political considerations.

Even after the house is vacated, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will need at least two to four months to complete renovations and install security upgrades before Dhankhar can move in. Until then, he faces the choice of waiting for a temporary government accommodation or shifting to a private residence—an unusual prospect for someone who has held one of the nation’s highest constitutional offices.

There is some precedent for such delays. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also had to wait briefly before moving into his designated house, though he was provided temporary quarters during the transition. Officials note that Dhankhar’s situation, too, stems from the unexpected nature of his resignation.

While the government insists that the transition process is routine, Dhankhar’s prolonged absence from the public eye has left unanswered questions about his future role and visibility in national affairs.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
