Former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Thursday clarified that his recent statement describing the construction of the Babri Masjid as a “fundamental act of desecration” was taken out of context. Chandrachud said excerpts from his interview were being selectively circulated on social media, creating a misleading representation of his views.

“What is happening on social media is that people lift one part of the answer and combine it with another part, completely removing the context,” he said at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chandrachud emphasised that the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict on the Ayodhya dispute was grounded in evidence and legal principles rather than faith. “The judgment was 1,045 pages long because the case record was over 30,000 pages. Most people who criticise it have not read the judgment. It is easy to post opinions on social media without reading the full document,” he added.

Chandrachud On Public Perception Of Judicial Independence

The former CJI noted that social media often defines judicial independence purely through an ideological lens. “Unless a judge decides every case according to a netizen’s ideological view, they are not considered independent,” Chandrachud said. “Independence is also seen as only deciding cases against the government. But if you decide even one case in favour of the government, you are called pro-government.”

He cited instances where the Supreme Court ruled against the government, including the electoral bonds case, the Aligarh Muslim University minority status case, and the Aadhaar verdict, to highlight that judicial decisions are guided by evidence and law, not ideology.

Chandrachud On Personal Faith Amid Row Over Ayodhya Remarks

Chandrachud also addressed questions about his earlier admission of praying before delivering the Ayodhya verdict, clarifying that personal reflection and prayer help maintain fairness in judicial work. “Every day, judges enter a zone of conflict. I pray or meditate each morning to bring peace and equilibrium to my work,” he said, as quoted by India Today.

He explained that his spiritual practice is inclusive, involving recitation of the Navkar Mantra, visits to a dargah, and attending a church. “My belief allows space for others to believe differently. There is nothing wrong in quiet reflection or prayer that helps a judge do justice with an even hand,” Chandrachud said, underlining that such practices are protected under the Constitution.

Why Ex-CJI Chandrachud Is In Eye Of Fresh Controversy

The remarks that sparked the controversy were made during an interview with Newslaundry, where Chandrachud described the construction of the Babri Masjid in the 16th century as the “fundamental act of desecration” at the site where the Ram Temple now stands. He referred to archaeological findings cited in the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya judgement indicating the existence of a temple beneath the mosque.

Responding to criticisms regarding the illegal placement of idols by Hindu groups inside the mosque in 1949, Chandrachud said, “When you said that it was the Hindus who were desecrating the inner courtyard, what about the fundamental act of desecration – the very erection of the mosque. We forget all that happened? We forget what happened in history?”

The Supreme Court’s verdict in 2019 had directed the disputed plot for the construction of a Ram Temple and allotted a separate five-acre plot for a mosque, while noting that the Archeological Survey of India had found evidence of a structure beneath the Babri Masjid without confirming whether it was demolished to build the mosque.

Chandrachud’s comments were met with criticism on social media. Advocate Prashant Bhushan accused the former CJI of exposing a “communal mindset,” stating, “[Chandrachud] says destruction of temple 500 years ago (of which there was no evidence) is good reason to give the land to the destroyers of the mosque now.”

Lawyer Rohin Bhatt also alleged that Chandrachud was echoing narratives of Hindutva organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.