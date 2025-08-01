Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu-Kashmir on Friday, reports news agency PTI, quoting police. According to the report, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area in the south Kashmir district's Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, the police official added further.

#Encounter has started at Akhal area of district #Kulgam. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice August 1, 2025

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he added. The official said the cordon is being strengthened, and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in Kashmir also shared an update on the operation. In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam: Contact established in General Area Akhal, Kulgam. Joint operation in progress.”

The gunfight comes amid Operation Mahadav, which is a counter-terrorist crackdown launched by the Indian paramilitary forces, in which three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were killed earlier this week.

According to a TOI report quoting media reports, two to three terrorists, suspected to be foreign nationals, may be involved in the gunfight.