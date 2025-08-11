EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaEC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim

The ECI has asked for the names and vehicle details of up to 30 attendees accompanying Ramesh, citing limited space at its headquarters. The meeting coincides with the Opposition’s planned march.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled a meeting with Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh at 12 noon on Monday, as the Opposition steps up its protest against alleged electoral irregularities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"EC has granted an appointment for an interaction at 12:00 PM today. It is requested that, due to the limitation of space, names of up to 30 persons may kindly be intimated..." read the letter shared by news agency ANI.

Meeting Details And Security Protocol

The ECI has asked for the names and vehicle details of up to 30 attendees accompanying Ramesh, citing limited space at its headquarters. The meeting coincides with the Opposition’s planned march from Parliament to the ECI offices in Delhi.

Congress's March Faces Possible Block By Police

The demonstration, backed by multiple Opposition MPs, aims to highlight claims of “vote theft” made by Congress’s Rahul Gandhi. However, Delhi Police sources told Hindustan Times that no formal request for permission has been submitted, making it unlikely the march will be allowed.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale manipulation in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Karnataka’s Bangalore Central constituency during the 2024 general elections. He claimed over 100,000 votes were “stolen” through five distinct methods of tampering, which, he alleged, secured the seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi further accused the ECI of “colluding” with the ruling party, a charge the Commission has not responded to publicly.

The protest comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Opposition and the poll body, with parties demanding greater transparency and accountability in electoral processes. Monday’s meeting between Ramesh and ECI officials is expected to focus on these grievances, though it remains unclear if the wider Opposition delegation will be allowed to participate.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
