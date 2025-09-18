Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSouth Schools Declare Dussehra Breaks; Karnataka, Telangana Lead With Longest Holidays — Know Schedule

South Schools Declare Dussehra Breaks; Karnataka, Telangana Lead With Longest Holidays — Know Schedule

Southern Indian states (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala) have announced Dussehra holiday schedules.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)

Schools across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh have officially released their Dussehra holiday schedules, ensuring students a much-needed festive break while giving families clarity to plan ahead.

South Schools' Dussehra Holidays

In Karnataka, all schools—including government, aided, private, CBSE, and CISCE institutions—will remain closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025, reported Times of India. Classes are set to resume on October 7, giving students more than two weeks off. The extended holiday aligns with the state’s grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations, which attract visitors from across the country.

Telangana has declared one of the longest breaks among the southern states. Schools will shut down from September 21 to October 3, providing students a total of 13 days off. This period covers both Dussehra festivities and Bathukamma, the state’s floral festival, ensuring families can fully participate in the cultural season.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has scheduled a nine-day holiday from September 24 to October 2. Schools across the state, irrespective of board affiliation, will reopen on October 3. Officials emphasised that the holiday window strikes a balance between festival observances and the academic calendar.

Tamil Nadu has synchronised its Dussehra break with the completion of quarterly examinations. Students will be off from September 29 to October 3, which doubles as both exam relief and festive holiday.

Meanwhile, Kerala is expected to follow its traditional practice of shorter breaks around Mahanavami and Vijayadashami, though district-level variations may apply.

Educational authorities across states have urged parents, students, and teachers to use the holidays constructively. While the break provides time for relaxation, families are encouraged to balance celebrations with light study, especially as half-yearly exams approach later in the year.

Officials also noted that schools may adjust schedules for upcoming festivals like Diwali and Christmas, and parents should stay tuned to official school communications for any last-minute changes.

ALSO READ: ‘Their Dream Is Muslim-Mukt Bharat’: Owaisi, Congress Slam Assam BJP’s 'Genocidal' AI Video, Demand Action

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Telangana Kerala Tamil NAdu
Read more
