Rajnath Singh issued a veiled warning, stating that if Pakistan tries to create trouble again, there will be consequences. He also reiterated that while most neighbors are fine, one is troublesome.
'Dot, Dot, Dot': Rajnath Singh’s Stern Warning To Pak On Pahalgam Anniversary
Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan of consequences if it “creates trouble” again, recalling the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, while highlighting India’s rising defence strength.
- India warns Pakistan of consequences if it causes trouble again.
- Defence Minister highlights India's shift from importer to exporter.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a veiled warning to pakistan, said that if it “tries to create trouble” again, the consequences would follow. On the first anniversary of the pahalgam terror attack, Rajnath Singh on Wednesday recalled the Operation Sindoor and reiterated India’s long-held position, remarking that “all neighbours are fine, except one.”
The Union Minister, who isb in Berlin as apart of his 3-day visit to Germany, highlighted progress in defence. Singh noted a major shift from import dependence to becoming an exporter, with defence exports reaching around Rs 39,000 crore.
"Earlier, when it came to defence, to meet our defence requirements, we used to rely on imports, and our dependence was on imports. But there has been a huge change in this. Now, instead of being importers, we have become exporters. You will be happy to know that this time we have exported approximately Rs 39,000 crores of defence items..." He said.
#WATCH | Berlin, Germany: Speaking at the Indian community event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Earlier, when it came to defence, to meet our defence requirements, we used to rely on imports, and our dependence was on imports. But there has been a huge change in this.… pic.twitter.com/bZdgqnBqPv— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026
He added, "There is no need to tell you what our army has done in Operation Sindoor... Our military power has also become stronger than before... India has never attacked any country in the world from its own side... But if a neighbour tries to create trouble, then 'dot, dot, dot'... All neighbours are fine, only one is troublesome..."
His remarks come weeks after comments by Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had issued a warning over potential escalation.
“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while talking to reporters at Sialkot, some 130 kilometers from Lahore.
The statements also come in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Days later, India carried out retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist launchpads and key airbases in Pakistan.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh say to Pakistan?
What is India's current position regarding defense imports and exports?
India has significantly shifted from being import-dependent in defense to becoming an exporter. The country has achieved approximately Rs 39,000 crore in defense exports.