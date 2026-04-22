'Dot, Dot, Dot': Rajnath Singh’s Stern Warning To Pak On Pahalgam Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India warns Pakistan of consequences if it causes trouble again.

Defence Minister highlights India's shift from importer to exporter.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a veiled warning to pakistan, said that if it “tries to create trouble” again, the consequences would follow. On the first anniversary of the pahalgam terror attack, Rajnath Singh on Wednesday recalled the Operation Sindoor and reiterated India’s long-held position, remarking that “all neighbours are fine, except one.”

The Union Minister, who isb in Berlin as apart of his 3-day visit to Germany, highlighted progress in defence. Singh noted a major shift from import dependence to becoming an exporter, with defence exports reaching around Rs 39,000 crore.

"Earlier, when it came to defence, to meet our defence requirements, we used to rely on imports, and our dependence was on imports. But there has been a huge change in this. Now, instead of being importers, we have become exporters. You will be happy to know that this time we have exported approximately Rs 39,000 crores of defence items..." He said.

#WATCH | Berlin, Germany: Speaking at the Indian community event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Earlier, when it came to defence, to meet our defence requirements, we used to rely on imports, and our dependence was on imports. But there has been a huge change in this.… pic.twitter.com/bZdgqnBqPv — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026

He added, "There is no need to tell you what our army has done in Operation Sindoor... Our military power has also become stronger than before... India has never attacked any country in the world from its own side... But if a neighbour tries to create trouble, then 'dot, dot, dot'... All neighbours are fine, only one is troublesome..."

His remarks come weeks after comments by Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had issued a warning over potential escalation.

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while talking to reporters at Sialkot, some 130 kilometers from Lahore.

The statements also come in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Days later, India carried out retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist launchpads and key airbases in Pakistan.