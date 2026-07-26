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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk To Leave Medanta Hospital On Monday, Head To Rajghat Before Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk To Leave Medanta Hospital On Monday, Head To Rajghat Before Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk to be discharged from Medanta on Monday, visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 08:29 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk will be discharged from Medanta Hospital on Monday and will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before leaving for Ladakh, his team said.

Wangchuk, who is recovering in the hospital in Gurugram after he broke his 26-day fast late Friday night, is expected to be discharged at around 11.30 am on Monday.

After his discharge, he would visit Rajghat before departing.

He earlier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on June 28 before launching his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here to support students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk had joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. He was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he said he felt like he was being kept in detention.

Following a Delhi high court order, Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital.

The 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended on Saturday with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister. The protest had begun on June 20. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
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