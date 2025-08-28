Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dinesh K Patnaik Appointed India's Next High Commissioner To Canada Amid Reset In Ties

By : ANI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Senior diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Patnaik is currently serving as India's Ambassador to Spain since November 2021 and is expected to take up his new assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement.

His appointment comes as New Delhi and Ottawa seek to normalise diplomatic relations, nearly nine months after India withdrew its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and several senior diplomats amid escalating bilateral tensions.

In June, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had confirmed that both countries were working toward reinstating High Commissioners in each other's capitals.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney reaffirmed the importance of bilateral ties during a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, and agreed to take steps to "restore stability" in the relationship.

"We had issued a press release when we had the last meeting of PM Modi with Prime Minister Carney, on the sidelines of G7 in Kananaskis in Alberta. Both leaders then reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties based on shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both sides agreed to take calibrated and constructive steps to restore stability in the relationship, beginning with the early return of high commissioners to each other's capitals," Randhir Jaiswal said.

Diplomatic ties soured sharply last year after then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, claims New Delhi strongly rejected as "absurd" and "motivated."

In response, India recalled six diplomats, including its High Commissioner, and expelled six Canadian diplomats.

Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

With Mark Carney now serving as the Canadian Prime Minister after Trudeau's resignation, both countries appear to be taking steps to improve ties. According to MEA, PM Modi and PM Carney had a "key meeting" at the G7 Summit where they discussed ways to restore and strengthen the bilateral relationship.(ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
