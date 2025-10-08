Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDharmasthala Mass Murder Case: SIT To File Chargesheet By October End

Dharmasthala Mass Murder Case: SIT To File Chargesheet By October End

The SIT investigating the Dharmasthala case, involving alleged mass murders, will file a chargesheet by October-end.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational Dharmasthala case is preparing to file a chargesheet before the court by the end of October, after completing the investigation, recording statements, collecting evidence, and gathering related documents, a source said on Wednesday.

According to sources, SIT officials are getting ready to file the chargesheet at a court in Belthangady by the end of October.

The SIT is obligated to submit the chargesheet within 90 days of arrest of the complainant, known as “mask man” Chinnaiah.

However, the SIT sources maintain that the chargesheet is expected to be filed sooner, by the end of October. Once submitted, the case will be taken up for trial at the District Sessions Court in Mangaluru.

The investigation into the alleged mass murder case has reached its final stage, as the agency has reportedly found no concrete evidence linking the temple authorities to the serious allegations of mass killings of women, girls, and elderly persons over the past decade.

The jailed complainant, Chinnaiah, had earlier produced a skull before the authorities and court to support his claims.

Following an extensive excavation operation in Dharmasthala, the SIT arrested Chinnaiah on charges of misleading the police and the court. The SIT is also likely to initiate action against activists and YouTubers who were at the forefront of the campaign against the temple authorities.

Meanwhile, Sujata Bhat, one of the complainants who had alleged the murder of her daughter, stated that she had been misled in the entire episode. She expressed her intention to visit the pilgrimage centre at Dharmasthala to tender an apology.

She further said she plans to meet Dharmadhikari and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Veerendra Heggade to seek his forgiveness and will soon visit Dharmasthala to offer prayers to Lord Manjunatha.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara recently stated that it is impossible to ask the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit its report on the alleged Dharmasthala mass murder case within a time-bound framework.

Parameshwara said: "We have only asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murder case. It is not possible to ask them to submit a report within a fixed time-frame."

On July 11, Chinnaiah, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village appeared before a court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district, and recorded his statement. He submitted his statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate Sandesh K.

He was accompanied by a group of lawyers and police personnel and entered the court with his face covered. The development had sparked a major controversy. He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence. The complainant also sought protection for himself and his family.

He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault. They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts. The revelations have shocked the state.

A retired Supreme Court judge and activists demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the High Court into the shocking murders involving many women and others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Dharmasthala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Election 2025
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget