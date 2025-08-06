Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSIT Digs Deeper Into Dharmasthala Mass Burial Allegations, Revisits Forest Site With Complainant

The SIT investigating alleged mass burials near Dharmasthala revisited a forest location guided by the anonymous complainant, a former sanitation worker.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 05:55 PM (IST)

Dharmasthala (Karnataka), August 6 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team revisited a forested stretch near Dharmasthala on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged mass burial case, accompanied by the anonymous complainant who had initiated the case.

According to sources, the complainant—a former sanitation worker—led the team deeper into the forest and pointed out a fresh location for inspection. The site, reportedly marked as "Spot 11A", is located close to an earlier point where skeletal remains were recovered earlier this week.

Heavy machinery and a group of workers were deployed at the site, which the SIT is now treating as significant in its investigation.

Forensic teams are expected to conduct a detailed survey of the area.

SIT officials have remained tight-lipped about the latest developments, saying only that the new location is under close observation.

The complainant, who claimed to have worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, has alleged that he was forced to bury multiple bodies—including those of women and minors—some of which showed signs of sexual assault.

He has recorded a statement before a magistrate.

The SIT was constituted by the state government following sensational allegations of mass murder, sexual violence, and clandestine burials in the area over the past two decades.

Multiple teams are continuing ground-level operations across the region based on leads provided. PTI COR SSK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
