Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMajor Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered

Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered

The NIA arrested Amir Rashid Ali for his role in the Red Fort car bombing, confirming the attacker as Umar Un Nabi. Ali purchased the car used in the attack and assisted the bomber.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a major breakthrough in the Red Fort area car blast case with the arrest of Amir Rashid Ali, a key associate of the suicide attacker. Ali was apprehended in Delhi after investigators uncovered his central role in planning the 10 November bombing that killed 10 people and injured over 25.

According to the NIA, the vehicle used in the attack was registered in Ali’s name, and he had travelled to Delhi specifically to purchase the car and assist the suicide bomber.

Forensic Report Confirms Identity

A forensic analysis has confirmed that the deceased driver of the explosive-laden vehicle was Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama and an assistant professor at Al-Falah University. The NIA has also seized another car linked to him, with investigators expecting crucial digital and physical evidence from the vehicle.

The agency has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including injured victims whose detailed statements have been recorded. The investigation now spans multiple states and countries, pointing to a deeper and more organised terror conspiracy.

Agencies, including the Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, and Uttar Pradesh Police, are coordinating closely with the NIA. Raids are underway in several locations to expose a larger terror module and identify the masterminds behind the Delhi attack.

The NIA says several new leads indicate an inter-state network with foreign links, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the plot behind the blast that shocked the national capital.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Red Fort Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Election 2025
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget