Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a major breakthrough in the Red Fort area car blast case with the arrest of Amir Rashid Ali, a key associate of the suicide attacker. Ali was apprehended in Delhi after investigators uncovered his central role in planning the 10 November bombing that killed 10 people and injured over 25.

According to the NIA, the vehicle used in the attack was registered in Ali’s name, and he had travelled to Delhi specifically to purchase the car and assist the suicide bomber.

Forensic Report Confirms Identity

A forensic analysis has confirmed that the deceased driver of the explosive-laden vehicle was Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama and an assistant professor at Al-Falah University. The NIA has also seized another car linked to him, with investigators expecting crucial digital and physical evidence from the vehicle.

The agency has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including injured victims whose detailed statements have been recorded. The investigation now spans multiple states and countries, pointing to a deeper and more organised terror conspiracy.

Agencies, including the Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, and Uttar Pradesh Police, are coordinating closely with the NIA. Raids are underway in several locations to expose a larger terror module and identify the masterminds behind the Delhi attack.

The NIA says several new leads indicate an inter-state network with foreign links, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the plot behind the blast that shocked the national capital.