HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Terror Module; Five Arrested, Explosives Materials Seized

Delhi Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Terror Module; Five Arrested, Explosives Materials Seized

Delhi Police busted a Pakistan-linked terror module, arresting five individuals across multiple states.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a suspected terror module with links to Pakistan, arresting three more individuals and bringing the total number of arrests to five. The coordinated operation stretched across four to five states, during which nearly eight people were questioned.

Those arrested include two suspects from Delhi and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad and Ranchi. Among them, investigators have identified Ashraf Danish as a key operative, as reported by ANI. Officials allege that Danish coordinated activities within India while maintaining contact with handlers in Pakistan through encrypted messaging apps and multiple social media accounts. These online platforms were reportedly used to radicalise youth, recruit members and spread communal disharmony.

During the raids, police seized a significant cache of materials believed to be used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Items recovered include a country-made pistol, live cartridges, chemicals like hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulphur powder, copper sheets, ball bearings, strip wires and electronic circuits, along with laptops, mobile phones and cash.

According to officials, the group also managed several online communities aimed at provoking religious tensions and disrupting peace. The Special Cell is currently scrutinising seized digital accounts with investigators warning that more arrests are likely as the probe continues.

The crackdown highlights growing concerns over cross-border terror networks exploiting digital platforms to expand their reach in India.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
