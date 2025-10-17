Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Hit-And-Run: Thar Crushes 13-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Twice In Vasant Kunj

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Thar Crushes 13-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Twice In Vasant Kunj

A 13-year-old boy died in Vasant Kunj after being hit by a speeding Thar SUV while cycling.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 13-year-old boy lost his life on Wednesday afternoon in Vasant Kunj after being struck by a speeding Thar SUV near an Indian Oil petrol pump. The teenager, a Class 8 student at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, had gone out to buy samosas after returning from school when the fatal incident occurred around 2 p.m.

Eyewitnesses reported that the black Thar hit the boy from behind as he crossed the road on his bicycle, reported India Today. Shockingly, the driver then reversed the vehicle, further injuring the child, before fleeing the scene without providing assistance.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the SUV was driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road. Police recovered blood traces and the boy’s damaged bicycle at the crash site, as per NDTV. The victim’s family alleged that delayed medical attention contributed to his death, noting that neither the driver nor bystanders offered help immediately after the collision.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vasant Kunj North police station. Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the driver, pledging justice for the grieving family.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
World
Singapore Police Find No Suspicion of Foul Play In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Investigation Ongoing
Singapore Police Find No Suspicion of Foul Play In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Investigation Ongoing
India
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget