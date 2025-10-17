Delhi Hit-And-Run: Thar Crushes 13-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Twice In Vasant Kunj

A 13-year-old boy lost his life on Wednesday afternoon in Vasant Kunj after being struck by a speeding Thar SUV near an Indian Oil petrol pump. The teenager, a Class 8 student at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, had gone out to buy samosas after returning from school when the fatal incident occurred around 2 p.m.

Eyewitnesses reported that the black Thar hit the boy from behind as he crossed the road on his bicycle, reported India Today. Shockingly, the driver then reversed the vehicle, further injuring the child, before fleeing the scene without providing assistance.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the SUV was driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road. Police recovered blood traces and the boy’s damaged bicycle at the crash site, as per NDTV. The victim’s family alleged that delayed medical attention contributed to his death, noting that neither the driver nor bystanders offered help immediately after the collision.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vasant Kunj North police station. Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the driver, pledging justice for the grieving family.

