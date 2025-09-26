Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati In Sexual Assault Case

Delhi Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati In Sexual Assault Case

A Delhi court denied bail to self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused in financial fraud and sexual harassment cases, as police intensify their search amid mounting allegations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a controversial self-styled godman facing multiple investigations, including charges of financial misconduct and sexual harassment.

The Patiala House Court, while delivering the order, stressed that the gravity of the accusations required custodial interrogation at this stage of the probe. The decision came just hours after the court had reserved its order on his plea seeking protection from arrest in a cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy case.

Allegations of Financial Misconduct

An FIR against Saraswati lists a series of serious charges: cheating by personation, inducing individuals to part with property under false pretenses, forgery of documents and electronic records, and criminal conspiracy.

According to Delhi Police, their investigation revealed that Saraswati allegedly consolidated his grip over the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham by subletting its properties to private companies for personal financial gain.

Parallel Sexual Harassment Case

While the current bail plea pertained to financial irregularities, Saraswati is also at the center of a disturbing sexual harassment case. Police say he is accused of harassing and molesting 17 women students of a private management institute in Delhi that he headed.

The case, registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station, shook the capital after multiple young women came forward with accounts of abuse. During the inquiry, investigators recorded statements from 32 female students. Seventeen of them accused Saraswati of using obscene language, sending lewd WhatsApp and SMS messages, and making unwanted physical contact. Some alleged that faculty members and administrators pressured them to comply with his demands instead of offering support.

The scandal reportedly came to light after a former student wrote to the university administration on July 28, accusing Saraswati of molestation and harassment. Just days later, a Group Captain from the Indian Air Force sent an email to the institute, confirming that they had received several similar complaints from students.

The institute acknowledged these complaints and convened a virtual meeting on August 3 with more than 30 female students to address the matter. The FIR also named three women staff members, including an associate dean, accusing them of enabling Saraswati and coercing students to remain silent.

Institute and Peetham Distance Themselves

The Delhi-based institute offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship. Many of its students are from underprivileged backgrounds or are children of armed forces personnel.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri, Karnataka, has issued a statement publicly distancing itself from Saraswati.

More Trouble for Saraswati

During searches, police also recovered a luxury Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate — “39 UN 1” — from the basement of the institute. Officials have since registered two separate cases: one for sexual harassment and another for the use of the forged plate.

“Our teams are actively tracing him. We have registered two different cases on August 25 and are following every lead to locate him,” a senior police officer confirmed.

As the investigations deepen, Saraswati remains untraceable. With mounting allegations and multiple FIRs, the self-styled godman faces growing scrutiny from both law enforcement and the public.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anticipatory Bail Self Styled Godman Bail Plea Sexual Harassment Case Forgery Cheating Case Delhi POlice Financial Fraud Delhi COurt Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati Sringeri Peetham Abuse Allegations
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Cricket
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
World
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget