Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Delhi court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a controversial self-styled godman facing multiple investigations, including charges of financial misconduct and sexual harassment.

The Patiala House Court, while delivering the order, stressed that the gravity of the accusations required custodial interrogation at this stage of the probe. The decision came just hours after the court had reserved its order on his plea seeking protection from arrest in a cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy case.

Allegations of Financial Misconduct

An FIR against Saraswati lists a series of serious charges: cheating by personation, inducing individuals to part with property under false pretenses, forgery of documents and electronic records, and criminal conspiracy.

According to Delhi Police, their investigation revealed that Saraswati allegedly consolidated his grip over the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham by subletting its properties to private companies for personal financial gain.

Parallel Sexual Harassment Case

While the current bail plea pertained to financial irregularities, Saraswati is also at the center of a disturbing sexual harassment case. Police say he is accused of harassing and molesting 17 women students of a private management institute in Delhi that he headed.

The case, registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station, shook the capital after multiple young women came forward with accounts of abuse. During the inquiry, investigators recorded statements from 32 female students. Seventeen of them accused Saraswati of using obscene language, sending lewd WhatsApp and SMS messages, and making unwanted physical contact. Some alleged that faculty members and administrators pressured them to comply with his demands instead of offering support.

The scandal reportedly came to light after a former student wrote to the university administration on July 28, accusing Saraswati of molestation and harassment. Just days later, a Group Captain from the Indian Air Force sent an email to the institute, confirming that they had received several similar complaints from students.

The institute acknowledged these complaints and convened a virtual meeting on August 3 with more than 30 female students to address the matter. The FIR also named three women staff members, including an associate dean, accusing them of enabling Saraswati and coercing students to remain silent.

Institute and Peetham Distance Themselves

The Delhi-based institute offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship. Many of its students are from underprivileged backgrounds or are children of armed forces personnel.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri, Karnataka, has issued a statement publicly distancing itself from Saraswati.

More Trouble for Saraswati

During searches, police also recovered a luxury Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate — “39 UN 1” — from the basement of the institute. Officials have since registered two separate cases: one for sexual harassment and another for the use of the forged plate.

“Our teams are actively tracing him. We have registered two different cases on August 25 and are following every lead to locate him,” a senior police officer confirmed.

As the investigations deepen, Saraswati remains untraceable. With mounting allegations and multiple FIRs, the self-styled godman faces growing scrutiny from both law enforcement and the public.