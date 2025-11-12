'Terror May Strike Our Cities, But...': Netanyahu's Message On Delhi Blast

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the families of those killed in Monday evening’s blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed nine lives and injured at least 20 others.

“To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time.”

Emphasising the shared struggle between India and Israel, Netanyahu described both nations as “ancient civilisations” bound by common values and resilience in the face of terrorism. “Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies,” he said.

The message of solidarity follows a powerful car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. According to officials, the blast was part of a larger plan to replicate the 2008 Mumbai-style terror attacks, targeting iconic landmarks including the Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and Gauri Shankar Temple, along with several railway stations and shopping malls across the country.

Investigators believe that Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed orchestrated the attack after months of planning, targeting Delhi and adjoining areas such as Gurugram and Faridabad.

Among those currently in custody are three doctors, Shaheen Saeed, Muzammil Shakeel Ganale, and Adeel Rather, while Dr Umar Nabi is suspected to have been the suicide bomber who perished in the November 10 explosion.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also expressed his condolences on social media, writing, “I extend my and Israel’s deepest condolences to the people of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi.” He added that Israel stands firmly with India in its fight against terrorism and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar echoed the sentiment, calling the incident “heartbreaking” and lauding the swift response of emergency services. “Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers and security forces,” he posted on X.