Delhi Blast Probe: Umar Visited Haryana Mosque Multiple Times; Maulana, Urdu Teacher Detained

The Delhi blast investigation has widened, with the Faridabad Crime Branch detaining a maulana and an Urdu teacher from Sohna in Gurugram, Haryana. The action follows revelations that Umar, the suicide bomber behind the November 10 Red Fort Metro Station explosion that killed 13 people, had been visiting the Raipur village mosque in Sohna in the weeks leading up to the attack.

According to investigators, Umar maintained contact with Maulana Tayyab Hussain and the Urdu teacher and had also stopped by a fertilizer and seed store in Sohna’s mandi, as per a report on News18. Both men were picked up late Tuesday night for questioning as authorities seek to clarify the nature of their interactions with the attacker.

Kashmir Links Under Scanner

Probing deeper into Umar’s activities, officials have traced his movements in Kashmir before the bombing. Days prior to the incident, Umar-un-Nabi reportedly handed over his mobile phone to his brother, instructing him to destroy it should anything happen. During interrogation, the brother admitted to discarding the phone in water and later led investigators to the location.



Despite severe damage, forensic teams were able to retrieve key information, including video clips in which Umar described the blast as a “martyrdom operation,” pointing to his radicalisation and deliberate planning.

Mourning In Ganderbal

Meanwhile, the body of 30-year-old labourer Bilal Ahmad Sango, who succumbed to injuries from the Red Fort car blast, was transported to his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, reported PTI. His remains reached Babanagri village in Kangan on Wednesday, where hundreds of grieving residents gathered to pay their respects. Local MLA Mian Mehar Ali visited the family to extend his condolences.

ALSO READ: Damaged Phone Reveals Delhi Blast Conspirator, Umar's Secrets: What All Investigators Found