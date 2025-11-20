Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Blast Probe: Umar Visited Haryana Mosque Multiple Times; Maulana, Urdu Teacher Detained

Delhi Blast Probe: Umar Visited Haryana Mosque Multiple Times; Maulana, Urdu Teacher Detained

Following the Delhi blast, police detained a maulana and teacher in Haryana for questioning about their connection to bomber Umar, who frequented a Sohna mosque.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi blast investigation has widened, with the Faridabad Crime Branch detaining a maulana and an Urdu teacher from Sohna in Gurugram, Haryana. The action follows revelations that Umar, the suicide bomber behind the November 10 Red Fort Metro Station explosion that killed 13 people, had been visiting the Raipur village mosque in Sohna in the weeks leading up to the attack.

According to investigators, Umar maintained contact with Maulana Tayyab Hussain and the Urdu teacher and had also stopped by a fertilizer and seed store in Sohna’s mandi, as per a report on News18. Both men were picked up late Tuesday night for questioning as authorities seek to clarify the nature of their interactions with the attacker.

Kashmir Links Under Scanner

Probing deeper into Umar’s activities, officials have traced his movements in Kashmir before the bombing. Days prior to the incident, Umar-un-Nabi reportedly handed over his mobile phone to his brother, instructing him to destroy it should anything happen. During interrogation, the brother admitted to discarding the phone in water and later led investigators to the location.

Despite severe damage, forensic teams were able to retrieve key information, including video clips in which Umar described the blast as a “martyrdom operation,” pointing to his radicalisation and deliberate planning.

Mourning In Ganderbal

Meanwhile, the body of 30-year-old labourer Bilal Ahmad Sango, who succumbed to injuries from the Red Fort car blast, was transported to his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, reported PTI. His remains reached Babanagri village in Kangan on Wednesday, where hundreds of grieving residents gathered to pay their respects. Local MLA Mian Mehar Ali visited the family to extend his condolences.

ALSO READ: Damaged Phone Reveals Delhi Blast Conspirator, Umar's Secrets: What All Investigators Found

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Bihar
List Of Probable Ministers Who Will Take Oath With Nitish Kumar Today
List Of Probable Ministers Who Will Take Oath With Nitish Kumar Today
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget