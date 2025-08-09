Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDefence Production Clocks Record Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Production In FY 2024-25, 90% Rise Since 2019

India's defence production hit ₹1.5 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, an 18% rise YoY, driven by Aatmanirbhar Bharat, private sector growth, and strategic push for self-reliance and exports.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 01:17 PM (IST)

India’s defence manufacturing sector has hit an unprecedented milestone, with annual production soaring to ₹1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Saturday.

Biggest-Ever Jump in Defence Output

The achievement represents a strong 18% rise compared to last year’s ₹1.27 lakh crore and an impressive 90% leap from the ₹79,071 crore recorded in 2019-20.

Sharing the news on X, Singh credited the success to the country’s expanding defence capabilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. "India’s defence production has hit a record high," he posted. "These numbers indicate the rapid strengthening of our defence manufacturing capabilities."

Singh praised the Department of Defence Production, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), public sector manufacturers, and private industry partners for their roles in achieving this landmark.

"I commend the efforts of all stakeholders in achieving this milestone. This upward trajectory clearly reflects the growth of India’s defence industrial base," the minister said.

The record-setting figure is part of the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) mission, which aims to cut reliance on foreign imports by boosting domestic production of advanced weaponry, military platforms, and strategic systems.

Private Sector’s Growing Role

Over the past few years, private companies have joined state-owned enterprises in manufacturing high-tech defence equipment, including fighter jets, warships, missile systems, and electronic warfare tools. This expansion is not only meeting the needs of the armed forces but also opening doors for exports.

The surge in production signals more than just economic growth — it represents a major step toward strengthening national security, driving technological innovation, and creating skilled jobs. With FY 2024-25 setting a new benchmark, experts predict India will continue its upward trajectory, moving closer to becoming a global defence manufacturing hub.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
