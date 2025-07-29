Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, congratulated the army for demonstrating valour and bravery in eliminating the terrorists after all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev. He urged the government to continue Operation Sindoor until terrorism is completely wiped out.



"The attack on April 22 was an attack on our country, the enemy nation sent terrorists and killed our innocent citizens... The way our army eliminated those terrorists, demonstrating valour and bravery, we definitely congratulate them. We express our gratitude to them. We urge the army and the government to continue Operation Sindoor until the terrorists are completely wiped out...," told Shubham Dwivedi's father to ANI.

Similar sentiments were echoed in Odisha's Balasore by Priyadarshani Achariya, wife of Prashant Kumar Satpathy, who also lost his life in the Pahalgam attack. "I got the news that all three terrorists have been killed in Operation Mahadev. I am very happy. Whatever step the Indian Army has taken is right. I also thank our Prime Minister," She told ANI.

In Pune, family members of another victim, Santosh Jagdale, also expressed a sense of closure and relief. His wife, Pragati Jagdale, said the news brought some justice after months of suffering.

"Today we have got some justice that they were killed. I thank our Indian Army. I cannot tell you what I suffered in these three months. I speak with my husband's picture Why did you go there (Pahalgam), and you should come home... We were waiting for this news. Sometimes I also used to think why I don't have a rifle, I will kill them myself," She said.

Santosh Jagdale's daughter, Asavari Jagdale, also spoke to ANI,"I thank the Indian Army and the Indian government. Today, those 26 people will get peace. Today, we will also be able to sleep peacefully, and we hope that such an incident does not happen again, and peace prevails in the country. The government should continue operations like Mahadev so that such incidents do not happen again."

Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, who was killed in the Pahalgam Terror attack, told ANI, "We had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that those who did this would be caught and killed. They were killed; it is a good thing. I thank the army..."

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

"... In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated...," Shah said during the second debate on the Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

The top BJP leader said, " All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."Shah informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed."

In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house of Parliament. "Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he said.

On Monday, the three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

