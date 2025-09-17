‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress during a rally at Delhi’s Thayagraj Stadium on Wednesday, accusing the opposition party of seeking electoral gains by protecting “infiltrators”. He also reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s support for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign aimed at cleaning up electoral rolls.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “Congress is holding ‘save infiltrator rally’. Who are they trying to save? They are holding this yatra as they want to win polls with help of these ‘infiltrators’.”

Referring to LoP Rahul Gandhi, he added, “Rahul Baba has just started his ‘Ghuspatiya Bachao Yatra’ (Save Infiltrator Yatra). Today, I have come to this platform to tell the people of the country to recognise these people. They want infiltrators to remain on our voter lists because they do not trust the people of India and want to win elections on the basis of infiltrators. The BJP supports the SIR and the campaign to clear the voter lists.”

Shah Pays Birthday Tribute to PM Modi

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Shah said the day was being observed with prayers and service. “Today, every citizen of the country, and Indians spread across the world, are heartily praying to God for PM Modi’s long life, good health, and for his long-term service to the nation. It was decided to celebrate the birthday of the man whose life’s glory and every fibre of his being is dedicated to the service of Mother India, as ‘Seva Pakhwada’. For 11 years, all of India has been observing this ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from September 17th to October 2nd,” he said.

Shah also presided over the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies for several development works in the national capital. Highlighting the government’s efforts to tackle Delhi’s long-standing garbage problem, he said, “Today, we inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth thousands of crores. The huge garbage mountains in Delhi had become a matter of shame before the world. Even when our government was not in power, I had inaugurated two plants. Today, we have made arrangements to incinerate 3,000 tonnes of garbage at the Narela-Bawana Waste-to-Energy plant.”

Amit Shah Highlights PM Modi’s Leadership, National Milestones

Reflecting on PM Modi’s leadership, Shah credited him with decisive moves on national security and religious aspirations. “Be it securing the country’s borders, surgical strikes, air strikes, and finally giving a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, PM Modi has done it all. For years, we all wanted a Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya… Rahul Baba used to mock the BJP, saying, ‘We will build the temple there but will not give the date’. The temple has been built, Ram Lalla has been installed, and people all over the world are rejoicing today. Be it building the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, or starting the work of rebuilding the Somnath temple with gold, every such issue that was stuck for years, PM Modi solved it in a jiffy and increased the confidence of the people of the country,” he stated.

The Home Minister further praised Modi’s work ethic: “I have been working with Modi Ji for years. I have seen that PM Modi is the only leader in the country who has not taken a single day off in 24 years. That is why, from the 11th position where (former PM) Manmohan Singh left the economy, we have now risen to the 4th position. By 2027, India will become the third-largest economy in the world.”

Amit Shah Call for Swadeshi Purchases Ahead of Festivals

With the festive season around the corner, Shah urged citizens to back domestic products. “People of Delhi, Diwali and Navratri will be coming soon. Everything you use will now have a GST of 0% and 5% instead of 28% and 18%. I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Delhi to be dominant at home and start shopping more and more from 22 September… Shop freely, but only buy things made in India, not outside. The time has come for every citizen of India to take a pledge to buy only what is made in our country. Promoting Swadeshi should become our nature. Only then will the resolution of a prosperous India be fulfilled,” he appealed.