‘Atrocious’: Congress Reacts To Jaishankar’s Dig At Nehru over Indus Treaty

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday termed as "atrocious" External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks calling the Indus Waters Treaty appeasement by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said the minister showed that he has long given up the slightest pretence of being a professional.

The Congress' attack on Jaishankar came after his speech in Rajya Sabha while intervening in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said the Narendra Modi government has corrected the wrongs of Nehru's policies by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

The treaty signed by Nehru was not to buy peace but for appeasement, the minister said.

Hitting back at Jaishankar, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Once upon a time the External Affairs Minister was known as a professional. Today he showed that he has long given up the slightest pretence of being one. His remarks on Nehru and the Indus Waters Treaty in the Rajya Sabha today were, to put it mildly, absolutely shocking." Jaishanker deliberately did not mention that without the three eastern rivers -- Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- being exclusively with India the Bhakra Nangal dam complex, key to the Green Revolution, would not have become a reality, he said.

Without the three eastern rivers being exclusively with India the transformative and long Rajasthan Canal would not have been possible and the Ravi-Beas link would not have been possible, Ramesh argued.

"Even on the Chenab and Jhelum, India has already implemented a number of hydel projects like Baglihar, Salal, Dul Hasti, Uri, and Kishenganga. A number of other projects are under execution. In June 2011, at the initiative of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Ltd was incorporated," the Congress leader said.

"It is true that Pakistan has obstructed the utilisation of what India is legally entitled to on the Chenab and Jhelum. But to call the Indus Waters Treaty communal appeasement by India's first Prime Minister - as the EAM did today - was simply atrocious," Ramesh said.

