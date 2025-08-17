Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Calls RSS 'Indian Taliban'; BJP Hits Back

Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Calls RSS ‘Indian Taliban’; BJP Hits Back

He questioned the RSS's role in India's freedom struggle and funding. The BJP retaliated, accusing Congress of targeting nationalist groups and showing sympathy for radical organisations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 09:20 PM (IST)
Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad has sparked a political storm with his sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), describing the organisation as the “Indian Taliban.” The remark, aimed at the BJP’s ideological parent, drew a swift and fierce response from the ruling party.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hariprasad, a former Rajya Sabha MP and now a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the RSS during his Independence Day address.

“They (RSS) are trying to disturb peace in the country. I will only equate RSS with Taliban. They are Indian Taliban, and the Prime Minister is appreciating them from the Red Fort,” he said.

Hariprasad went on to question the Sangh’s role in India’s freedom struggle. “Did any ‘Sanghi’ participate in the freedom movement? It’s a shame that RSS is not even a registered organisation. We don’t know where they get their funds from. Any NGO that wants to work in the country has to register, as per the Constitution,” he argued.

BJP, RSS Distorting History 

He further accused the BJP and RSS of distorting history. “They are masters of twisting history and trying to rewrite it. It was AK Fazlul Huq and Syama Prasad Mookerjee who moved the first resolution in Bengal for Partition. Jinnah and Savarkar supported the idea of separate states, yet they are trying to blame Congress for it,” he claimed.

Prime Minister Modi, in his 12th Independence Day speech on Friday, had lauded the RSS as it nears its centenary. “Hundred years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman (nation-building through character-building), swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the motherland. In a way, RSS is the world’s biggest NGO,” he said, ahead of the organisation’s 100th anniversary celebrations on September 25.

BJP Hits Back 

The BJP hit back strongly at Hariprasad’s comments. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of repeatedly targeting nationalist organisations while showing sympathy for banned radical groups.

“Congress abuses every nationalist organisation and loves PFI and SIMI. They see goons in Indian forces, surrender in Operation Sindoor, Taliban in RSS and consider Pakistan their own. Insulting the forces, constitutional institutions, social organisations and Sanatan has become Congress’s identity,” Poonawalla said.

He also pointed out that several leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan, and even former President and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee, had acknowledged or engaged with the RSS. “The Congress’s mindset is Taliban,” Poonawalla added.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 09:20 PM (IST)
BJP Congress Taliban
