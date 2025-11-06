New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to vote for change with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they have a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to the "opportunistic rulers" who have betrayed them by branding "corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the people of Bihar to vote for jobs, education, health, a bright future for the state, and to protect their right to vote.

They made the remarks in a post on X soon after polling began for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

"Voting for the first phase of the assembly elections has begun in Bihar, the birthplace of democracy. I appeal to every voter in Bihar to exercise their constitutional right in large numbers and give the state a new direction of change after 20 years," Kharge said in his post in Hindi.

"We must build a Bihar where the future of the state's youth is secure and they do not have to suffer the scourge of unemployment and migration," the Congress chief said.

Every section of society -- Dalits, Mahadalits, Adivasis, backward classes, extremely backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minorities -- must have equal rights, and "we must create a new definition of social justice that will enhance Bihar's contribution to the nation's progress", he said.

"Today, the aware people of Bihar have a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to the opportunistic rulers who have betrayed the people of Bihar over the past 20 years by branding corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development," Kharge said.

Do not let this opportunity slip away, he added.

"I sincerely appeal, especially to young people who are voting for the first time, not to miss this opportunity and to exercise their right to vote for change. Do vote and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar," Kharge said.

In her post, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar! Today is the day to decide your future with your own hands.Come out in large numbers and participate in this grand festival of democracy." Vote for jobs, education, health, a bright future for Bihar, and to protect your democracy, the Constitution, and your right to vote, she said.

Voting began for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

