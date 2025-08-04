CM Omar Abdullah Shares 'Gut Feeling' In Cryptic Post Amid Buzz Over J-K Statehood

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday played down the rumours around the union territory regaining its statehood anytime soon as he shared a cryptic post on social media. He expressed optimism about "something positive," but also said that nothing is going to happen in the upcoming days.

Omar Abdullah's post comes amid the buzz over the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was fuelled after President Droupadi Murmu's back-to-back meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi and President Murmu met at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, following which Amit Shah also had a one-on-one meeting with the President. The Home Minister also called on some J&K leaders as well as the local BJP chief. No details regarding the meetings have been made public yet.

“I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow,” he wrote on X.

The J&K CM also denied meeting or talking to the union leadership in Delhi. "This is just a gut feeling. Let’s see this time tomorrow".

I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2025

On August 5, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 370, declaring a speical status for J&K, which was bifurcated into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh — under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Buzz Around J&K Statehood

Apart from PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu's Sunday meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Home Minister also held meetings with J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta.

All J&K Shia Association president Imran Raza Ansari also met Shah on Monday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union Territory.

“Met the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji today in Delhi for a sincere and in-depth conversation regarding the on-ground realities in Jammu & Kashmir,” Ansari posted on X along with his picture with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meetings raised speculations that it could be a precursor to bringing a legislation to grant statehood to J&K.

Ever since Jammu-Kashmir's statehood was revoked, the leaders in the erstwhile state and the opposition have been demanding its restortion. Both PM Modi and Amit Shah have, on several occasions, assured of statehood restoration, but without giving any timeline.

The Election Commission of India conducted the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir last year, which resulted in the victory of the National Conference and Congress alliance in the union territory. Omar Abdullah was named the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.