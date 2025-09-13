Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCloudburst Hits Himachal's Bilaspur; Farms Damaged, Vehicles Buried In Debris

Cloudburst Hits Himachal's Bilaspur; Farms Damaged, Vehicles Buried In Debris

A total of 503 roads, including Attari-Leh road (National Highway-3), Aut-Sainj road (NH-305) and Amritsar-Bhota road (NH-503A), were closed for traffic in the state on Friday evening.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) Several vehicles were buried under debris, and farms were damaged due to a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district in the wee hours of Saturday. However, no casualty was reported, officials said.

The cloudburst occurred in Gutrahan village in the Namhol area of Naina Devi assembly constituency.

Gushing waters carrying debris scattered all over agricultural lands, said Kashmir Singh, gushing waters along with debris swept away agricultural lands, said Kashmir Singh, a villager.

Many vehicles were buried in the debris.

Meanwhile, fog engulfed the state capital Shimla on Saturday morning, reducing visibility to about a few metres and people commuting in vehicles faced inconvenience during school time. The local Met office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in isolated parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 503 roads, including Attari-Leh road (National Highway-3), Aut-Sainj road (NH-305) and Amritsar-Bhota road (NH-503A), were closed for traffic in the state on Friday evening.

About 953 power transformers and 336 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state due to the recent floods and landslides, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

A total of 386 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon over the state on June 20 till September 12. Out of the 386 people, 218 died in rain-related incidents, while 168 were killed in road accidents.

So far, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,465 crore, the officials said.

Himachal Pradesh received an average rainfall of 967.2 mm from June 1 to September 12 against the normal of 678.4 mm, an excess of 43 per cent, according to the meteorological data. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shimla Himachal Cloudburst HIMACHAL PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget