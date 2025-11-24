Class 10th Student Suicide Case: Delhi Police Summon Three More Teachers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi [India]: Delhi Police on Monday summoned three more teachers for questioning in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old Class 10 student at Rajendra Place Metro Station.

Police questioned two other teachers on Sunday, while some students have also been examined as part of the investigation.

Earlier, the school, located in central Delhi, had suspended four of its staff members. Meanwhile, the parents demanded strict action against those responsible, saying their son had been under severe mental stress due to alleged harassment by school teachers.

Speaking to ANI, the deceased's father said, "My son was very intelligent. He won many medals and certificates. And the last time I spoke to him, I never felt that he would take such a step. For the past four months, my son had been complaining that the teachers were troubling him a lot. At this moment, many students and parents are also protesting to seek justice for my son. We only want our son to get justice."

The victim's mother told ANI, "My son must get justice, and the culprits in this case should be given the strictest punishment. He told me many times that the teachers were troubling him a lot. My son must get justice so that no other child has to face something like this in the future."

On November 21, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the state government has formed an investigation committee amid chaos over the suicide of a teenager from a prestigious school in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters here, Sood said that the schools have also taken action in the case. He informed that he will be writing to schools to enquire whether they are monitoring students' mental health and overall well-being in accordance with the CBSE guidelines.

"We have formed an investigation committee, and the school has also taken action. I see this not only as the Education Minister, but also as a concerned parent. Soon, I will be writing to schools to ask whether they are monitoring students' mental health and overall well-being in accordance with CBSE guidelines. The state government is ready to provide handholding and support. We are deeply concerned about our children's mental health and well-being," the Delhi Education Minister said.

A class 10 student, who allegedly died by suicide near Rajendra Place Metro Station, left a note accusing his school teachers of harassment and calling for strict action against them.

According to the FIR registered by Delhi Police on November 18, the student had repeatedly complained to his parents about the teachers' behaviour, but their appeals for intervention were ignored.

On November 18, while his father was away, the Class 10 student left for school, leaving behind a devastating legacy of pain. The parents said they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment continued.

The FIR noted that he allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station. Police recovered his school bag from the metro station, which contained a suicide note.

The FIR stated that the student had frequently complained about the behaviour of certain teachers. The boy told his parents that some teachers scolded, insulted, and mentally tormented him over minor issues. The parents said they had made several verbal complaints to the teachers and the principal, but the alleged harassment continued. (ANI)

