Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai on Thursday described the recent incident where a lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at him inside the Supreme Court as “a forgotten chapter”.

The remarks came during a hearing when senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan referred to a similar incident from a few years ago, noting that the bench back then had initiated contempt proceedings against the perpetrator. Responding to this, the Chief Justice said, “On Monday, what happened left me and the judges sitting with me shocked. But for us, it is now a forgotten chapter.”

Justice Bhuyan Takes a Different View

While the CJI moved on from the incident, Justice Bhuyan differed in his response, observing that the act amounted to an affront to the Supreme Court. The bench resumed hearings as scheduled despite the disruption, maintaining the dignity of court proceedings.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, condemned the act as “unpardonable” and lauded the Chief Justice for his magnanimity in treating the matter with restraint, news agency PTI reported.

Protests in Thane Over Attack on Judiciary

In Maharashtra’s Thane, several Ambedkarite organisations took to the streets to condemn the attempted attack, calling it an insult to the judiciary and a blow to constitutional values, PTI reported.

Led by Nanasaheb Indise, protesters gathered at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Court Naka, carrying placards and raising slogans demanding stern action against the lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore (71).

Activists Rajabhau Chavan and Bhaskar Waghmare also filed a written complaint at Thane Nagar Police Station, urging that Kishore be booked under sedition laws and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Indise alleged that the act reflected “the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has opposed the Constitution from the beginning.” He added, “If the Chief Justice himself is not safe, then no citizen in the country is safe. This is not just an insult to the judiciary but an assault on constitutional values.”

Zero FIR Registered in Bengaluru

According to police officials, the Bengaluru Police registered a zero FIR against lawyer Rakesh Kishore on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by Bhaktavachala, President of the All India Advocates Association, at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

The FIR invokes Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to PTI, the association, in its complaint, stated, “The act of Mr Rakesh Kishore is not pardonable and acceptable by any section of society. In fact, his act is punishable… this is a grave incident to take seriously and punish the culprit in accordance with law.”

Police sources cited by PTI indicated that Kishore, who was intercepted by security personnel before he could throw the shoe, was reportedly upset over the CJI’s earlier observations in a case concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.