After Shoe-Hurling Attempt At CJI, Sandals Thrown At Tamil Nadu Magistrate Inside Courtroom

HomeStatesTamil NaduAfter Shoe-Hurling Attempt At CJI, Sandals Thrown At Tamil Nadu Magistrate Inside Courtroom

After a shoe attack on Chief Justice of India, a similar incident occurred in Tamil Nadu with Dharmendra Singh, who was accused of theft, throwing his sandals at a magistrate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
A day after the attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai shocked the nation, another courtroom incident unfolded in the southernmost part of Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, a man accused of theft threw his sandals at Judicial Magistrate Arun Kumaran during a hearing at Cheranmahadevi court in Tirunelveli district.

Man Hurls Sandals At Magistrate In Tirunelveli Court 

The accused, Dharmendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, works as a daily wage labourer in the Cheranmahadevi area. Singh was recently arrested for allegedly stealing a donation box from a local temple in the district, as per a report on News18.

During the Tuesday hearing, Magistrate Kumaran observed that Singh did not have legal representation. He instructed court officials to arrange for a free lawyer and ordered the case to be expedited. The magistrate subsequently postponed the hearing to the next month.

Angered by the postponement, Singh reportedly took out his sandals and threw them at the magistrate. Security personnel quickly intervened and removed him from the courtroom. Singh was later taken to prison while Cheranmahadevi police launched an investigation into the incident. However, Magistrate Kumaran reportedly advised police not to file a separate case against Singh, noting that the act appeared to have been committed out of ignorance rather than intent to harm, as per the report.

The incident drew immediate attention as it came shortly after the October 6 attack in the Supreme Court, when 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai. In that case, Kishore, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi, approached the dais, removed his shoes, and tried to throw them at the judges, prompting a swift response from court security.

Both incidents have sparked discussions on courtroom security.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Tirunelveli Tamil NAdu
