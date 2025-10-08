The Punjab Police have launched a coordinated crackdown against social media accounts accused of spreading hateful and inflammatory material aimed at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai. Officials confirmed that multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed across several districts following numerous public complaints.

According to the police, complaints were lodged against more than 100 social media handles identified as sharing or promoting objectionable posts and videos targeting the CJI.

FIRs Filed Over Hateful and Casteist Content Targeting CJI

According to news agency PTI, Punjab Police spokesperson said that the flagged content included “attacks on high constitutional authority, caste-based vilification and incitement, and public mischief with a direct attempt to disturb peace and public order by unjustly exploiting caste and communal sentiments.”

The posts reportedly carried casteist and hate-filled expressions that sought to erode public trust in judicial institutions and promote communal disharmony. FIRs were lodged under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the spokesperson added.

“These posts were intended to provoke violence, promote enmity between groups on caste grounds, and insult a member of a Scheduled Caste with the intent to provoke breach of peace,” the official said, adding that investigations were underway in accordance with the law.

Zero FIR in Bengaluru Against Suspended Advocate

In a related development, Bengaluru Police have registered a Zero FIR against suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore under Sections 132 and 133 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint from the All India Advocates’ Association, news agency ANI reported.

The association termed his act “offensive” and demanded strict legal action. Kishore had allegedly attempted to hurl an object—believed to be a shoe—at CJI Gavai inside the Supreme Court on October 6, but was stopped by security personnel before the act could be carried out.

Incident Linked to CJI Gavai’s Remarks

According to police sources cited by PTI, Kishore, a 71-year-old lawyer, was reportedly agitated over CJI Gavai’s remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

Last month, a bench led by CJI Gavai had dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. Calling it a “publicity interest litigation,” the CJI had said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”