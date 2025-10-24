Who Is Justice Surya Kant? Likely To Succeed CJI Gavai As India’s Next Chief Justice On Nov 24

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Five months after Justice B.R. Gavai took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI), the government has initiated the process to appoint his successor - Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after the incumbent CJI.

CJI Gavai To Retire

According to a report by news agency PTI, Chief Justice Gavai is scheduled to demit office on November 23, 2025, upon reaching the age of 65. Citing sources, the agency said the government is set to send a formal communication to Justice Gavai by Friday, requesting him to recommend his successor in accordance with established procedure.

The Union Law Minister will, at the appropriate time, seek the outgoing CJI’s recommendation for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India.

Appointment Process As Per Tradition

Traditionally, the government issues this request about a month before the incumbent CJI’s retirement. As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) - the document governing the appointment, transfer, and promotion of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts - the senior-most judge of the apex court, found suitable to hold the office, is appointed as the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Surya Kant Next In Line

Justice Surya Kant, who currently ranks next in seniority to the incumbent CJI, is expected to be recommended for the post. Once the appointment is formalised, he will take oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025.

Justice Kant will serve as the head of the Indian judiciary for nearly 15 months, with his tenure set to conclude on February 9, 2027.

Justice Surya Kant, currently serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, is set to take oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 24, 2025. Known for his deep expertise in constitutional, service, and civil law, Justice Kant’s judicial career spans over four decades, marked by distinguished service in various courts and legal institutions across India.

Early Life And Education

Born on 10 February 1962 in Hisar, Haryana, into a middle-class family, Justice Surya Kant completed his graduation from Government Post Graduate College, Hisar, in 1981. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Law from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984, and began practising law the same year at the District Court in Hisar.

In 1985, he shifted base to Chandigarh to practise at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he specialised in constitutional, service, and civil matters. Over the years, he represented several universities, boards, corporations, banks, and even the High Court itself.

Legal Career And Early Recognition

Justice Kant earned the distinction of being appointed the youngest Advocate General of Haryana on 7 July 2000. His legal acumen and consistent performance led to his designation as a Senior Advocate in March 2001.

He held the office of Advocate General, Haryana, until his elevation as a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 9 January 2004.

National Legal Roles And Contributions

Justice Kant’s contributions extended beyond the courtroom. He was nominated as a Member of the Governing Body of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on 23 February 2007, serving two consecutive terms till 22 February 2011.

He is also a member of various committees of the Indian Law Institute, a deemed university under the aegis of the Supreme Court of India.

In addition to his judicial responsibilities, Justice Kant pursued higher education, earning a Master’s degree in Law (LL.M.) from Kurukshetra University through the Directorate of Distance Education in 2011, where he stood First Class First.

Chief Justice And Supreme Court Tenure

Justice Kant assumed charge as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on 5 October 2018. His tenure there was noted for strengthening judicial efficiency and legal aid outreach.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on 24 May 2019, where he has been part of several key benches and constitutional matters.

Currently, he also serves as the Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee since 12 November 2024.

Retirement And Legacy

Justice Surya Kant is due to retire on 9 February 2027. His elevation to the nation’s highest judicial office marks the culmination of a career built on integrity, legal scholarship, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

As he prepares to take oath as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Kant’s journey — from Hisar’s courtrooms to the apex court — reflects a lifetime dedicated to the law and public service.