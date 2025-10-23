On Cam: Odisha Teen Hit & Killed By Train While Filming Instagram Reel On Railway Tracks

A tragic accident in Odisha’s Puri district claimed the life of a minor boy on Tuesday when he was struck by a speeding train while filming an Instagram reel near Janakadeipur railway station. The incident has renewed concerns about the dangers posed by social media content creation among young people.

Teen Killed While Filming Reel

According to reports, the boy had accompanied his mother to the Dakshinakali Temple earlier in the day. On their way home, he stopped near the railway tracks to record a short video on his mobile phone. Witnesses said he stood dangerously close to the tracks when a train approached, fatally hitting him on impact. The collision was so severe that he died on the spot.

The incident occurred at the Janakdevpur railway station on Tuesday.

Vishwajeet Sahu, a resident of Mangalaghat, visited the Dakshinkali temple with his mother.

Local residents and railway personnel rushed to the scene, and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials recovered the body for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations indicated that the accident resulted from the boy’s disregard for safety warnings while attempting to capture the video.

This incident echoes a similar tragedy in August, when 22-year-old YouTuber Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, Ganjam district, went missing while filming content at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput. Sagar, accompanied by a friend, was recording videos of local tourist spots using a drone camera when a sudden surge of water, released from Machakunda Dam after heavy rainfall, swept him away.

Authorities are urging parents and young content creators to exercise extreme caution near railway tracks, water bodies, and other hazardous locations, stressing that the pursuit of viral content should never come at the cost of life.