Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Odisha Teen Hit & Killed By Train While Filming Instagram Reel On Railway Tracks

On Cam: Odisha Teen Hit & Killed By Train While Filming Instagram Reel On Railway Tracks

In Odisha, a minor boy died while filming an Instagram reel near railway tracks, highlighting the dangers of social media content creation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A tragic accident in Odisha’s Puri district claimed the life of a minor boy on Tuesday when he was struck by a speeding train while filming an Instagram reel near Janakadeipur railway station. The incident has renewed concerns about the dangers posed by social media content creation among young people.

Teen Killed While Filming Reel 

According to reports, the boy had accompanied his mother to the Dakshinakali Temple earlier in the day. On their way home, he stopped near the railway tracks to record a short video on his mobile phone. Witnesses said he stood dangerously close to the tracks when a train approached, fatally hitting him on impact. The collision was so severe that he died on the spot.

Local residents and railway personnel rushed to the scene, and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials recovered the body for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations indicated that the accident resulted from the boy’s disregard for safety warnings while attempting to capture the video.

This incident echoes a similar tragedy in August, when 22-year-old YouTuber Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, Ganjam district, went missing while filming content at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput. Sagar, accompanied by a friend, was recording videos of local tourist spots using a drone camera when a sudden surge of water, released from Machakunda Dam after heavy rainfall, swept him away.

Authorities are urging parents and young content creators to exercise extreme caution near railway tracks, water bodies, and other hazardous locations, stressing that the pursuit of viral content should never come at the cost of life.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget