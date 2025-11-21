Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fire Breaks Out In Chennai's Express Avenue Mall, Triggers Panic Among Visitors: VIDEO

Fire Breaks Out In Chennai's Express Avenue Mall, Triggers Panic Among Visitors: VIDEO

A fire erupted in the electrical room of Chennai's Express Avenue Mall, causing a swift evacuation of shoppers and employees.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fire at the Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah on Friday morning caused panic among visitors and employees, who rushed out as thick smoke filled parts of the building. The popular mall, located off Anna Salai and sprawling across nearly 9 lakh sq ft, houses hundreds of retail outlets, an eight-screen PVR multiplex, Fun City play zone, a 50,000-sq-ft dining area, multiple offices, and three levels of parking. With thousands visiting daily, the incident created significant alarm.

EA Mall Fire

According to officials, the blaze began in the electrical control room on the first floor around 8:30 am. Security staff spotted smoke and alerted the fire control room immediately. As the smoke intensified, shoppers and employees evacuated the premises, with many gathering on the roadside outside.

Three fire tenders from Egmore and nearby stations were deployed promptly. By the time firefighters reached the mall, staff had already put out the flames, but dense smoke continued to linger in several areas. Fire personnel worked for nearly an hour to ventilate the building, disperse the smoke, and ensure the premises were safe.

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries or significant property damage. Preliminary investigations point to a possible short circuit as the cause, though a detailed inspection is underway.

The incident has renewed concerns about fire safety preparedness in major commercial hubs, particularly those that draw large daily footfalls.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Chennai
Embed widget