The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a new directive requiring all mobile phone manufacturers and importers to pre-install the fraud-reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, on every handset sold in India within 90 days. This order, dated November 28, mandates that all devices manufactured domestically or imported after this period must come with the app already installed.

"The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India ... from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India," the order said.

What About Old Smarthphones?

For phones already circulating in the Indian market, manufacturers and importers must ensure the app is delivered via software updates. They are also required to submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days of the order.

"All manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India shall submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from issue of these directions," the direction said.

What Is Sanchar Saathi App?

Sanchar Saathi enables users to report suspicious misuse related to the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, a unique 15-digit identifier for mobile devices, and verify the authenticity of IMEIs. Tampering with these identifiers is a serious offense under the Telecommunications Act 2023, carrying penalties including up to three years in prison, fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

Beyond IMEI-related issues, the app lets telecom subscribers report fraudulent calls and lost phones, enhancing user safety and security.

The DoT has emphasised that the Sanchar Saathi app must be clearly visible and easy to access during the first device setup or initial use, with no restrictions placed on its functionality.

The government warned that failure to comply would invite action under the Telecommunications Act 2023, Telecom Cyber Security Rules 2024, and other applicable regulations.

Major handset makers including Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi, all of whom manufacture devices in India, will need to follow these guidelines.

Centre's Latest Directive On WhatsApp, Telegram

In a related move, the government recently issued orders tightening security around app-based communication platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

These apps must now remain linked to a user’s active SIM card and implement automatic log-outs on their web versions every six hours. Users will need to re-link devices via QR codes to regain access. These communication service providers also have to submit compliance reports to DoT within 120 days.

This sweeping regulatory push reflects India’s growing commitment to telecom security and fraud prevention, aiming to provide users with stronger safeguards against digital threats and misuse.