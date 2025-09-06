Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCentral Team Visits Reasi, Udhampur To Assess Damage By Rain, Landslides

Central Team Visits Reasi, Udhampur To Assess Damage By Rain, Landslides

The team was led by Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).The team visited Udhampur and Reasi on Friday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains and landslides, and suggested strengthening community-based disaster preparedness and prioritising the restoration of critical infrastructure.

The team was led by Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), an official spokesperson said. The team visited Udhampur and Reasi on Friday. It visited Kathua district on Thursday.

The team inspected several affected sites, including the Domel-Katra highway, the landslide-hit Ballani bridge and the slide site near the Shani temple in Katra, the spokesperson said.

Officials said the team also visited agricultural fields to review crop loss and interacted with farmers to understand their concerns.

The IMCT members were accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Katra, Piyush Dhotra and senior officers from various departments, who briefed them on damage to infrastructure, housing, crops and other sectors.

Later, the team attended a review meeting at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, where Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik presented details of losses to lives, livestock, crops, houses, government property and community assets. She also apprised the team of the ongoing restoration works, relief operations and rehabilitation measures.

The officials said relief camps have been set up at Mahore, Jameslan and Sarh for the affected population, where food, shelter, medical aid and other essentials are being provided.

The IMCT suggested strengthening community-based disaster preparedness, ensuring timely compensation to affected families and prioritising restoration of critical infrastructure.

The visit, the officials said, reflects the Centre's commitment to extending support for timely relief, rehabilitation and restoration in Reasi district.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Udhampur Reasi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Cities
Thief Disguised As Priest Steals 'Kalash,' Valuables Worth Rs 1.5 Crore From Jain Event At Red Fort: On Cam
Thief Disguised As Priest Steals 'Kalash,' Valuables Worth Rs 1.5 Crore From Jain Event At Red Fort: On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget