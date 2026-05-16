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HomeNewsIndiaCensus 2027: DC Jammu urges public participation in digital self-enumeration from May 17

Census 2027: DC Jammu urges public participation in digital self-enumeration from May 17

Jammu, May 15 (PTI): Jammu Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas on Friday appealed to the people to actively participate in the digital self-enumeration process of Census 2027 beginning May 1.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 May 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Jammu, May 15 (PTI): Jammu Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas on Friday appealed to the people to actively participate in the digital self-enumeration process of Census 2027 beginning May 17.

He urged households that complete self-enumeration to keep their self-enumeration ID ready for verification during visits by enumerators, saying this would reduce the time taken for field verification and improve operational efficiency.

"The self-enumeration (digital mode) facility will start from May 17 and will remain open till May 31, while door-to-door house listing operations (HLO) by trained enumerators will be conducted from June 1 to June 30", Minhas, who is also the principal census officer for the Jammu district, told reporters here.

Minhas said the official self-enumeration portal will go live at 6 am on May 17. "Citizens can register using an active mobile number, fill in household and individual details, submit the form and obtain a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID)," he said.

He said any adult member of a household can complete the process through a mobile phone, tablet or computer at their convenience.

During the field house-listing operations, he said enumerators will collect information through a structured questionnaire comprising 33 notified questions related to household facilities, ownership status, details of the head of the family and other amenities, he said.

Clarifying that self-enumeration is only an additional facility, the deputy commissioner said residents who are unable to complete the digital process need not worry as trained government enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits across all areas of the district from June 1 to June 30 between 9 am and 6 pm.

He urged households that complete self-enumeration to keep their SE ID ready for verification during visits by enumerators, saying this would reduce the time taken for field verification and improve operational efficiency.

Minhas said all enumerators will carry valid government-issued identity cards and advised residents to verify their identity before sharing information.

He also cautioned the public against fraudsters attempting to collect money in the name of census operations, asserting that the entire exercise is free of cost and no payment is required at any stage. PTI AB AB MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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