×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCDS Gen Chauhan Formally Releases Joint Doctrines For Cyberspace, Amphibious Operations

CDS Gen Chauhan Formally Releases Joint Doctrines For Cyberspace, Amphibious Operations

CDS Gen Chauhan released declassified joint doctrines for cyberspace and amphibious operations, aiming to unify military strategies.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 12:02 AM (IST)

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday formally released the "declassified versions" of the joint doctrines for cyberspace and amphibious operations, which seek to provide policymakers with a common lexicon and guidelines for effective planning and smooth execution of joint military operations.

The declassification of these doctrines underscores India's commitment to "enhance visibility, accessibility and wider dissemination of joint war-fighting concepts", the defence ministry said.

Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Gen Chauhan "formally released the declassified versions of the Joint Doctrines for Cyberspace Operations and Amphibious Operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting in New Delhi", it said in a statement.

The 'Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations' outlines a unified approach to defend national cyberspace interests, integrating offensive and defensive cyber capabilities and enabling synchronised operations across the three services. It emphasises threat-informed planning, resilience building, real-time intelligence integration and development of joint cyber capabilities, the statement said.

The 'Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations' defines the framework for planning and executing amphibious operations by integrating maritime, air and land forces. It stresses interoperability, rapid response capability and joint force application to influence operations ashore, the ministry said.

The CDS has initiated development of numerous new doctrines or primers covering contemporary as well as niche areas of war-fighting such as military space operations, special forces operations, airborne or heliborne operations, integrated logistics, and multi-domain operations, it said.

These doctrines will provide stakeholders and policymakers with a common lexicon and guidelines for effective planning and smooth execution of joint military operations, the statement said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 12:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cds News Chief Of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
World
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Technology
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes AI As We Know It
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes Everything
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget