CDS Gen Chauhan Formally Releases Joint Doctrines For Cyberspace, Amphibious Operations

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday formally released the "declassified versions" of the joint doctrines for cyberspace and amphibious operations, which seek to provide policymakers with a common lexicon and guidelines for effective planning and smooth execution of joint military operations.

The declassification of these doctrines underscores India's commitment to "enhance visibility, accessibility and wider dissemination of joint war-fighting concepts", the defence ministry said.

Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Gen Chauhan "formally released the declassified versions of the Joint Doctrines for Cyberspace Operations and Amphibious Operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting in New Delhi", it said in a statement.

The 'Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations' outlines a unified approach to defend national cyberspace interests, integrating offensive and defensive cyber capabilities and enabling synchronised operations across the three services. It emphasises threat-informed planning, resilience building, real-time intelligence integration and development of joint cyber capabilities, the statement said.

The 'Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations' defines the framework for planning and executing amphibious operations by integrating maritime, air and land forces. It stresses interoperability, rapid response capability and joint force application to influence operations ashore, the ministry said.

The CDS has initiated development of numerous new doctrines or primers covering contemporary as well as niche areas of war-fighting such as military space operations, special forces operations, airborne or heliborne operations, integrated logistics, and multi-domain operations, it said.

These doctrines will provide stakeholders and policymakers with a common lexicon and guidelines for effective planning and smooth execution of joint military operations, the statement said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)