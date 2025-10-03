Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCan Say 'I Love Modi' But Not 'I Love Mohammad': Owaisi Amid Bareilly Unrest

Can Say 'I Love Modi' But Not 'I Love Mohammad': Owaisi Amid Bareilly Unrest

Asaduddin Owaisi questioned why saying 'I love Muhammad' is frowned upon in the country, but also urged people to not take law into their own hands amid the Bareilly unrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that while people in India can openly declare "I love Modi," but not "I love Mohammad". His comments came amid the controversy surrounding posters and placards with “I Love Mohammad” written on them, which recently sparked violent protests in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

Speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "In this country, one can say 'I love Modi' but not 'I love Mohammad'. Where are you taking this nation? If someone says 'I love Modi', the media also becomes happy. If someone says 'I love Mohammad', then that is objected to."

He further asserted, "If someone says 'I love Mohammad', then that is objected to. If I am a Muslim, it is because of Muhammad. There is nothing above and beyond that for the 17 crore Indians who participated in the country's independence."

The controversy began on September 26, when protests broke out in Bareilly after demonstrators displayed “I Love Mohammad” posters outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. The situation escalated as protestors clashed with police, pelting stones after Friday prayers. 

Amid the violence, the Bareilly administration imposed a 48-hour suspension of mobile internet and broadband services from October 2, 3 PM to October 4, 3 PM, to control unrest.

Owaisi On Violence, Law, And Governance

While condemning the clashes, Owaisi also came down heavily on the government and police. Referring to videos from the protests, he said, "We condemn violence... There are videos in which police are lathi-charging and shopkeepers are showering flowers on them. We must keep in mind that the police are only accountable to those in power and no one else. They will beat you tomorrow when the power shifts."

He also raised broader concerns, citing the displacement of Muslims in Assam. "I want to ask the government why they are making so many laws, and what is happening? 3000 Muslims in Assam were made homeless, claiming that the construction was on government land."

Urging restraint, Owaisi appealed to people to remain within the boundaries of law. “We must not be bothered by the situation. We have to deal with patience. We must do everything within the law. Don’t take the law into your own hands. When you act within the law, you will realise that the law is just a spiderweb and nothing else,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have so far arrested 81 people linked to the protests. Among them are Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) national general secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan, who allegedly managed the IMC’s Facebook page.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said that during interrogation, the two admitted that “everyone was involved in the conspiracy.”

Meanwhile, the senior most cleric of Bareilly's Ala Hazrat Dargah has appealed Muslims to return home peacefully after concluding their Friday prayers. PAC and RAF personnel have also been deployed as the situation in Bareilly remains tense.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget