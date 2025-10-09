BSP Workers Should Stand Firmly With Akash Anand As They Did With Me, Says Mayawati

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBSP Workers Should Stand Firmly With Akash Anand As They Did With Me, Says Mayawati

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday urged party workers to extend the same unwavering support to national coordinator Akash Anand as they have shown to her, saying he is working tirelessly to expand the party's base across the country.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow on the occasion of the 19th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati lauded Anand -- her nephew -- for his dedication and growing connect with the party's movement.

"Now, the party's national coordinator Akash Anand has become deeply involved in the BSP's mission. Under my guidance, he is putting in his full effort to strengthen the organisation and expand its base, which has generated great enthusiasm among party workers," Mayawati said.

She appealed to the party workers saying, "Just as BSP members across the country stood firmly with me during and after Kanshi Ram ji's lifetime, they should now also stand with Akash in every situation and extend their full support." The BSP chief earlier declared Anand as her political successor but later expelled him over alleged indiscipline.

He was later reinstated into the party, with Mayawati clarifying that she would not name any successor during her lifetime.

She also praised the efforts of Akash's father and BSP national vice president Anand Kumar, national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, and Uttar Pradesh unit president Vishwanath Pal for their contributions to strengthening the party. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
