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English NewsNewsIndiaChhath Puja rush likely to affect traffic near Yamuna ghats, Traffic Police issue advisory

Chhath Puja rush likely to affect traffic near Yamuna ghats, Traffic Police issue advisory

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI): Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several roads leading to and adjoining Yamuna ghats in Delhi from 2 pm on Sunday till 8 am on Monday in view of Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on .

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI): Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several roads leading to and adjoining Yamuna ghats in Delhi from 2 pm on Sunday till 8 am on Monday in view of Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Traffic Police in its advisory shared on Saturday said that a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ghats on November 15 and 16 to offer prayers.

These include Ram Ghat, Soor Ghat and Bajrangi Ghat in the Wazirabad area, and Vasudev Ghat near ISBT and Hathi Ghat in the I P Estate area, according to the advisory.

Traffic on roads leading to and adjoining these ghats will be regulated on a need basis, depending on the movement of devotees and prevailing traffic conditions, to ensure their safety and minimise inconvenience to the general public.

The roads likely to be affected include Bundh Road, Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg, roads in the I P Estate area and approach roads leading to the Yamuna ghats.

The Traffic Police have advised motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area.

Commuters have also been asked to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. PTI VBH

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 15 November 2026
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