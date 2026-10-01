India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBJP Protests In Jammu Against Omar Abdullah Govt Over Autonomy Resolution

BJP Protests In Jammu Against Omar Abdullah Govt Over Autonomy Resolution

BJP workers protested in Jammu against the Omar Abdullah government, opposing the Assembly’s autonomy resolution while backing restoration of J&K statehood.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 11:12 PM (IST)

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday held a protest against the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government here, with party activists burning an effigy and raising slogans against its policies, particularly an Assembly resolution for greater autonomy.

The protest was led by former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria and attended by party office-bearers, activists and residents of the Gangyal area in Jammu.

Addressing the protesters, Billawaria said the BJP fully supports restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir but would oppose any attempt to use the demand to reopen constitutional issues settled by Parliament in 2019.

"Statehood and the pre-1953 agenda are two entirely different issues. The National Conference government cannot use the genuine aspiration for statehood as a vehicle to revive the politics of autonomy, Article 370 and Article 35A. Parliament has taken a historic decision, and the BJP will not allow any attempt to dilute or reverse it," he said.

Billawaria said the protest followed the Assembly's passage of a resolution on statehood containing references to the 2000 autonomy resolution and the 2024 special-status resolution, which he alleged showed the National Conference's intention to keep old constitutional issues alive.

He accused the National Conference government of diverting public attention from its governance record and unfulfilled election commitments by repeatedly raising such issues.

"People want development, employment, basic amenities and accountable governance, not a return to the politics of the past. The National Conference must stop misleading the people by mixing statehood with its pre-1953 agenda," Billawaria said.

He said the BJP would continue to oppose any move to revive Articles 370 and 35A or the pre-1953 autonomy agenda, while supporting the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB AB RUK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah BJP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IMD Rain Alert: Very Heavy Rain Likely In Kerala, Showers Forecast Across Several Regions
IMD Rain Alert: Very Heavy Rain Likely In Kerala, Showers Forecast Across Several Regions
India
‘Who Is Being Targeted?’ Rahul Gandhi Alleges Muslims, SCs, STs, OBCs Hit In SIR
‘Who Is Being Targeted?’ Rahul Gandhi Alleges Muslims, SCs, STs, OBCs Hit In SIR
India
Flydubai Flight FZ1073: Meet The Five People Who Helped Avert 9/11-Style Mid-Air Disaster
Flydubai Crisis: Pilot, Plumber, Dentist Among 5 Who Fought Back To Avert Disaster
India
‘Will Sit At Jantar Mantar’: Abhijeet Dipke Vows To Continue Protest Until CEC Resigns
‘Will Sit At Jantar Mantar’: Abhijeet Dipke Vows To Continue Protest Until CEC Resigns
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Visual: Injured Captain Seen After Landing as Mid-Air Attack Probe Intensifies
Breaking: 34,000 Ft Horror—Pilot Foils Deadly Plot, Saves 180 Lives Mid-Air
Sports Alert: India Storms Into Asian Games Cricket Final, Sets Up Clash vs Pakistan
Policy Push: UP Strengthens Policing, 14 Lakh Cameras Boost Safety Across Cities
Breaking Crime: Two Sadhus Found Burnt Dead in UP Temple, Murder Suspected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget