Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian airlines extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia.

Air India and Express suspend services to cities until October 24.

IndiGo and Akasa also extended cancellations until late October.

Air India and Air India Express on Saturday announced an extension of flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia until October 24, 2026, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. Air India announced the decision in a post on X, saying it was closely monitoring the situation and remained committed to providing passengers with as much flexibility as possible during this period.

Air India Extends Saudi Flight Suspension

Air India had earlier cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia until October 20, while Air India Express had suspended its operations to the country until October 17. The latest announcement extends the suspension until October 24.

Earlier this week, IndiGo and Akasa Air also announced extensions to their flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia.

IndiGo on Thursday extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabian cities until October 24.

Akasa Air said it had extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, citing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.

Rising Tensions In West Asia

Tensions have been escalating in West Asia following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh airport.