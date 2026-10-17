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English NewsNewsIndiaAir India Extends Flight Cancellations To Saudi Arabia Till October 24 Amid West Asia Tensions

Air India Extends Flight Cancellations To Saudi Arabia Till October 24 Amid West Asia Tensions

Air India and Air India Express have extended flight cancellations to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24 amid rising West Asia tensions. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also suspended services.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian airlines extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia.
  • Air India and Express suspend services to cities until October 24.
  • IndiGo and Akasa also extended cancellations until late October.

Air India and Air India Express on Saturday announced an extension of flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia until October 24, 2026, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. Air India announced the decision in a post on X, saying it was closely monitoring the situation and remained committed to providing passengers with as much flexibility as possible during this period.

Air India Extends Saudi Flight Suspension

Air India had earlier cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia until October 20, while Air India Express had suspended its operations to the country until October 17. The latest announcement extends the suspension until October 24.

Earlier this week, IndiGo and Akasa Air also announced extensions to their flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia.

IndiGo on Thursday extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabian cities until October 24.

Akasa Air said it had extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, citing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.

Rising Tensions In West Asia

Tensions have been escalating in West Asia following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh airport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Until when have Air India and Air India Express extended their flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia?

Air India and Air India Express have extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia until October 24, 2026. This decision is due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Which Saudi Arabian cities are affected by the flight suspensions?

The airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam. These cancellations are due to the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.

Why are flights to Saudi Arabia being cancelled?

Flights are being cancelled due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. This includes attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Air India Express West Asia Crisis
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