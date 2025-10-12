Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Will Congress Act Against Chidambaram For Speaking Truth, Exposing False Narrative': BJP On 'Op Blue Star' Remark

'Will Congress Act Against Chidambaram For Speaking Truth, Exposing False Narrative': BJP On 'Op Blue Star' Remark

Following P. Chidambaram's criticism of Operation Blue Star, the BJP accused Congress of a "political misadventure" by Indira Gandhi. BJP leaders argued it was avoidable and politically motivated.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The BJP hit out at the Congress after former Union home minister P Chidambaram’s remarks on ‘Operation Blue Star’ and said history must record the truth that it was not a national necessity but a “political misadventure” by Indira Gandhi.

Will the Congress now act against Chidambaram "for speaking the truth and exposing their false narrative?" the ruling party asked.

This came after Chidambaram, while speaking at a literary event in Kasauli on Saturday, said that Operation Blue Star, which was launched in June 1984 to clear the Golden Temple of armed terrorists led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was "wrong" and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi "paid the price with her life for the mistake".

“No disrespect to any military officers here, but that (Blue Star) was the wrong way to retrieve the Golden Temple. A few years later, we showed the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple by keeping out the Army,” he said.

“Blue Star was the wrong way, and I agree that Mrs Gandhi paid with her life for that mistake. But that mistake was a cumulative decision of the Army, the police, the intelligence and the civil service. You cannot blame it only on Mrs Gandhi,” Chidambaram said and asked, “Would you?" Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984, at her residence by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Reacting to the former home minister’s remarks, Union minister Kiren Rijiu said in a post on X, “Chidambaram Ji admits the Congress blunders too late!” “After revealing that India could not respond to Pakistan terror attacks in Mumbai, due to high pressure from USA & foreign powers, now he admits Operation Blue Star in Golden Temple was also a mistake,” the minister said.

Latching onto Chidambaram’s comments, BJP national spokesperson R P Singh slammed the Congress and said, “History must record the truth.” Operation Blue Star was not a national necessity; it was a political misadventure, he charged. “As a nationalist, I strongly believe that Operation Blue Star was completely avoidable, as rightly mentioned by former Home Minister P Chidambaram,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Singh alleged that the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, chose the path of confrontation for “political reasons and electoral gain”, seeking to ignite nationalist fervour before the 1984 parliamentary elections by portraying the “most patriotic community of India, the Sikhs, as anti-national".

“In doing so, she got trapped in her own political web and ultimately paid for it with her life,” he said.

“But the real tragedy was borne by my community. Over 3,000 Sikhs were brutally massacred in Delhi and more than 30,000 killed across Punjab, victims of a calculated political design that tore apart the social fabric of the nation,” Singh added.

The BJP spokesperson said that a more strategic approach like Operation Black Thunder, where electricity and water supply to the Golden Temple was cut off and militants were compelled to surrender, could have achieved the objective without "desecrating the sanctity of Sri Harmandir Sahib and the Akal Takhat, and without the tragic loss of innocent devotees’ lives".

Reacting to Chidambaram’s comments, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said the Congress never misses a chance to claim that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were “martyrs”.

“But senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has now busted that myth, calling Operation Blue Star a mistake for which Indira Gandhi paid with her life,” he said.

“By the same logic, Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination too was a consequence of his disastrous handling of the situation in India’s neighbourhood,” he said and asked, “Will the Congress now act against Chidambaram for speaking the truth and exposing their false narrative?” According to sources, the Congress leadership is "very upset" with Chidambaram for his remarks on 'Operation Blue Star', and is of the view that senior leaders should be careful before making public statements that create embarrassment for the party. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
P Chidambaram BJP Congress Operation Blue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: NDA Adopts ‘1 MP, 6 MLAs’ Formula, Chirag Paswan Gains Big from JD(U) Concession — Inside Story
NDA Adopts ‘1 MP, 6 MLAs’ Formula, Chirag Paswan Gains Big From JD(U) Concession — Inside Story
Cities
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata Banerjee On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPI-M Leaders Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPIM Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
World
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget