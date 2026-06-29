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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP National President set for maiden 2-day Jammu visit next month

BJP National President set for maiden 2-day Jammu visit next month

Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin will visit Jammu on July 6 and 7 on his first visit to the Union Territory after assuming charge of the party earlier this year, a senior party leader said on Sunda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin will visit Jammu on July 6 and 7 on his first visit to the Union Territory after assuming charge of the party earlier this year, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma announced at a meeting of party office bearers here, a party spokesman said.

The meeting, attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, was convened to review ongoing organisational activities and finalise the roadmap for upcoming programmes, he said.

Earlier, the party also held a core group meeting at the party headquarters, before the office bearers meeting, the spokesman said.

During the two-day visit, Nabin will address party workers, participate in public conventions, and chair a series of organisational meetings to review the party's functioning and strengthen its organisational network in the Union Territory, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the BJP suspended two senior party leaders -- Lateef Khan and Burhan -- from the party's primary membership for two years, following the recommendations of the Party's Disciplinary Committee.

The decision to suspend the two party leaders on the grounds of indiscipline was taken after a detailed scrutiny of the matter under the chairmanship of Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Disciplinary Committee, Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

A party leader said the two were accused of bringing disrepute to the party after allegedly engaging in a physical altercation with fellow activists inside the party office in Anantnag.

The committee thoroughly examined all the available evidence, records, and relevant facts pertaining to the case and concluded that both individuals were involved in serious acts of indiscipline, which are in violation of the party's constitution, discipline, and organisational values, he said. PTI TAS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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