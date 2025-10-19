BJP MP Raju Bista’s Convoy Attacked In North Bengal; Party Leaders Condemn 'Cowardly Conspiracy'

The convoy of BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling came under attack on Saturday evening when unidentified miscreants targeted his vehicle near the Sukhia Pokhari area of North Bengal. Bista later confirmed the incident through a post on his social media account, describing the attack as a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the region.

“In Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari today, my convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants. Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine. The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an interlocutory for our region, is highly suspicious and points to a conspiracy to disturb peace in our region,” Bista stated in a post on X.

The MP’s remarks came shortly after the Centre’s decision to appoint a government interlocutor to address long-standing Gorkha issues in Darjeeling, Dooars, and the Terai region of North Bengal, an initiative that has drawn sharp political reactions in the state.

“If those who are loyal to Kolkata think that we will be fazed due to such attacks, they are wrong. We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits. I am warning those who have tried to disturb peace today, we will not allow your attempts to succeed. We will work towards lasting peace in our region, and no force on earth can stop that from happening,” he asserted.

The attack on Bista’s convoy comes just weeks after similar assaults on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh in Jalpaiguri district’s Nagrakata area, raising concerns over the recent wave of violence targeting party leaders in North Bengal.

BJP Leaders Condemn Attack

Expressing anger over the latest incident, Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, strongly condemned the attack.

“Following the recent attacks on Hon’ble MP from Maldah North, Shri Khagen Murmu, and Hon’ble MLA from Siliguri, Shri Shankar Ghosh, yet another despicable and cowardly conspiracy unfolded today. This time targeting our Hon’ble MP from Darjeeling, Shri @RajuBistaBJP Ji, through hired miscreants. In the sudden assault, the vehicle behind his car was damaged, but by the grace of the Almighty, Raju ji is safe,” he said in a social media post.

Majumdar further warned those behind the attack, calling it a “filthy conspiracy” that would not go unanswered. “The people of North Bengal are vigilantly monitoring every moment of your lawlessness. The people of North Bengal, and indeed all of Bengal, will ensure a fitting response to such disgraceful conduct. The @BJP4Bengal does not fear attacks carried out through hired goons, and neither a BJP public representative nor a Karyakarta can ever be intimidated or silenced,” the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced strong opposition to the Centre’s move to appoint an interlocutor on Gorkha matters, calling the decision “unilateral” and taken without any consultation with the state government. She warned that such steps could undermine state authority and disrupt the delicate socio-political balance in the hills.

The twin developments, a violent attack on a senior BJP MP and escalating political tensions over the Centre’s new Gorkha outreach, underscore the deepening fault lines in West Bengal’s northern region.