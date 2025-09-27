Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJP MLA Slams Naidu Govt For Failing To Resolve Amaravati Farmers’ Issues, Flags Rushikonda Violations

BJP MLA Slams Naidu Govt For Failing To Resolve Amaravati Farmers’ Issues, Flags Rushikonda Violations

BJP MLA Satyanarayana Chowdary criticised the TDP-led NDA government for neglecting Amaravati farmers' issues, despite promises.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI) BJP leader and Vijayawada West MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdary on Saturday criticised the TDP-led NDA government for failing to solve the problems of farmers who gave their land for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

Speaking in the Assembly, Chowdary said the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government failed to resolve Amaravati farmers' issues even after 15 months of its rule.

"Fifteen months have lapsed since our government came, yet, Amaravati farmers' problems did not get solved," he said, adding that he had personally handled their woes for five years.

Out of 54,000 acres procured for Naidu's dream project Amaravati, 34,281 acres were pooled from 29,881 farmers from 29 villages. Even though he had raised this matter in the House earlier, Chowdary said the Speaker is yet to allocate the two-hour window he had promised to deliberate on the Amaravati farmers' issue.

Several farmers in Amaravati have complained at various forums that they are yet to receive their developed plots in the greenfield capital city.

The BJP MLA also pointed out that nothing concrete was emerging on the opulent Rushikonda buildings in the form of answers or action by the NDA coalition government.

He alleged that several environmental norms were violated while undertaking the Rushikonda buildings construction during the previous YSRCP government in the port city of Vizag.

"At least take some action on it now...", Chowdary said, and claimed that some officials are still continuing to function under the NDA government like how they used to discharge their duties during the previous YSRCP regime. 

ALSO READ: 'Wangchuk Branded Anti-National While India Plays Cricket With Pakistan': Uddhav Targets Centre

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh TDP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget